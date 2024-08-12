Pierian Assurance & Advisory Rebrands to Pierag Consulting LLP With New Brand Identity and Vision

India, 12th August 2024: Pierian Assurance & Advisory, an India-based global consulting firm, is proud to announce its rebranding as Pierag Consulting LLP, unveiling a new brand identity, logo, and vision that reflects the firm’s evolution and future aspirations. This transformation is a significant milestone in the firm’s journey, signaling a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The new identity of Pierag Consulting LLP is a reflection of the strategic vision and core values that drive the firm. The revamped brand symbolizes Pierag Consulting’s dedication to serving global clients distinctively, deepening client relationships, and contributing positively to society. The refreshed logo encapsulates these ideals, showcasing the firm’s multidimensional growth registered as 210% CAGR since inception in 2021, forward-thinking approach, and out-of-the-box solutions.

With this transformation, the firm is looking at growing at a CAGR of 104% from FY 2025 to FY 2027 to achieve a revenue of USD 50 million. Along with its offices in global business hubs Gurugram, Bangalore, and Washington DC, Pierag Consulting LLP is also present in Jaipur and Chandigarh, with its strategic focus on tier-2 and 3 cities to hire and nurture the rich untapped talent pool. The firm aims to significantly grow the existing workforce of 250 professionals to over 1,000 members by FY 2027 thereby enhancing the service capabilities and supporting its growing client base effectively. In terms of geographic expansion, Pierag Consulting LLP plans to add a new office location in India by FY 2026 and another international location by FY 2027 to broaden its global reach.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner of Pierag Consulting LLP, commented on the brand transformation, saying, “With our new brand identity, we are set to launch new offerings such as Transaction Advisory, Cybersecurity, ESG Compliance and Reporting, and Solutions for VC/PE funds by FY 2026. Our focus on integrating advanced technologies, acquiring top talent, and maintaining our core values of excellence, equity, and empathy will drive our commitment to quality. With a projected growth rate of 104% CAGR from FY 2025 to FY 2027, we are positioned for sustainable growth and positive societal impact.”

This rebranding marks a new chapter for Pierag Consulting LLP, aligning the firm’s image with its ambitious growth strategy and market positioning. The firm has a joint venture with Baker Tilly-US, one of the top 10 global public accounting firms, and a strong presence in serving the top 15 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Management Consulting firms in the United States. Pierag Consulting’s clients include a few of the top global Venture Capital/Private Equity funds, the global 7th largest and India’s largest airline, the world’s largest food delivery company, the world’s largest e-commerce company (resellers), and one of the largest solar companies in the US.

Pierag Consulting LLP was established by industry veterans Abhishek Gupta, Tom Raffa, and Pierian Services Pvt Ltd, as founding partners. Since inception, the firm has rapidly grown to become one of the fastest-growing organizations in India and the global market in the consulting space.