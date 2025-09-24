PlatinumRx helps you save 50-60 percent on monthly medicine bills

Pune(S.N): PlatinumRx, an online pharmacy, is helping patients save 50-60% of their monthly medicine bills. Over 10 lakh people across India with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease now order regularly from the PlatinumRx mobile app.

In India, patients with long-term conditions spend ₹2,000 – ₹5,000 every month on their medicines. Because of these high costs, over 70 crore people either skip or struggle with treatment.

PlatinumRx offers one carefully selected, high-quality generic substitute from a top reputed brand for such medicines at affordable prices. These substitutes have the same 100% salt composition and are sourced directly from top pharmaceutical companies.

PlatinumRx keeps the process safe and simple, every order is dispensed by licensed pharmacists, and medicines are delivered right to the doorstep. The company delivers to 20,000+ pincodes across India, with one-day delivery in metros and 3–5 days in other locations.

“PlatinumRx was born out of a simple belief, quality medicines should not be a luxury,” said Ashutosh Pandey, co-founder of PlatinumRx. “Chronic patients spend thousands of rupees every month on lifelong treatment. We want to reduce this burden and make healthcare affordable for every family.”

PlatinumRx is founded by IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta alumni Ashutosh Pandey and Piyush Kumar.