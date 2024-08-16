Pluxee and D&B release an in-depth study on trends shaping future workplaces

16th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pluxee, has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) to release a study titled “A Peek into the Future Workplace”. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance. Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement and a trusted partner that makes companies thrive and employees flourish through a wide range of technology-powered solutions and a strong commitment to a positive impact on all its stakeholders.

This study provides key insights into evolving workplace trends, employee preferences and employers perspective on Employee Benefits.

Overview of the study

The report empowers HR leaders to create a future-proof employee-centric culture with a well-defined Employee Experience/ Engagement (EE) strategy.

It provides a comprehensive look into the evolving nature of work environments and employee expectations, equipping HR leaders with data-driven insights to build a loyal, high-performing workforce. The focus is on flexible work arrangements, employee benefits, and educational assistance.

Notably, 52% of senior leaders consider cultural inclusivity valuable in building more empowering and inclusive workplaces. The study also reveals that 71% of employees prioritize flexible work settings, and 61% find educational benefits attractive and motivating.

This one-of-its-kind study delves into the perspectives of both employees and employers across diverse industries, including IT/ITES, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and more. Employing a multi-faceted approach encompassing surveys, data analysis, and report compilation, the study provides an overview of current practices as reported by 10 senior HR leaders from diverse industries. This comprehensive study identifies emerging trends and best practices in the employee benefits space in India.