PM Modi Praised NGO SayTrees Launches First Soil Testing Facility to Help Andhra Farmers Grow Better

Anantapur, 14th January 2025: Following a recent mention by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat, recognising SayTrees’ work in environmental restoration and lake rejuvenation, SayTrees Environmental Trust has announced a farmer-focused initiative this Makar Sankranti, the launch of its first soil testing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, aimed at strengthening agroforestry and rural livelihoods.

Makar Sankranti marks a time when farmers across India celebrate their harvest and prepare their land for the next season. In Andhra Pradesh, where soil is hailed as Bhoomi Talli, this initiative is SayTrees’ way of honouring both the land and the farmers who sustain the nation.

The soil testing facility is aimed to provide soil testing services to farmers associated with SayTrees’ agroforestry programmes. With a rapid, technology-enabled testing system, key soil parameters, including pH, organic carbon, NPK nutrients, sulphur, and critical micronutrients, and generate clear soil health reports can be analysed by the facility within an hour.

Anantapur region faces increasing pressure from climate variability, soil degradation, and rising input costs. By enabling farmers to understand what their soil actually needs, the facility helps them reduce unnecessary fertilizer use, save costs, and make informed crop and plantation decisions.

Reinforcing SayTrees’ commitment to inclusive, community-led solutions the facility is staffed by an all-women team. This initiative has been supported by Infosys, enabling the organisation to scale its farmer outreach and assist over 15,000 farmers in the coming year.

SayTrees’ agroforestry programme works with farmers to integrate fruit and native trees into farmlands, improving soil health, enhancing water retention, and creating long-term income opportunities alongside crops. Till date, SayTrees has partnered with thousands of farmers across India, planting millions of fruit trees and demonstrating that climate action and livelihoods can grow together.

SayTrees is currently in the process of creating an enablement framework to support farmers in transitioning to agroforestry. The initiative aims to facilitate farmer mobilisation, capacity building across partners, and the plantation of approximately 100 million trees on farmlands over the next five years. This mission will be undertaken in collaboration with government bodies, NGOs, and CSR partners to build long-term climate resilience for farming communities.

“Sankranti is a time to thank our farmers and the land they nurture. Many farmers want to grow better crops but are not always aware of what their soil needs. This initiative is SayTrees way of supporting the providers of our food and honouring Bhoomi Talli,” said Mr. Kapil Sharma, Founder & Trustee, SayTrees Environmental Trust.

“Healthy soil is the foundation of a strong harvest and a secure future for our farmers. This Sankranti, we want to give farmers the right knowledge about their land so they can farm with confidence, reduce costs, and look ahead with hope,” said Lt Cdr Deokant Payasi (Retd.), Co-Founder & CEO, SayTrees.

Expanding support for agroforestry and climate-resilient farming across regions, SayTrees plans to introduce similar soil testing facilities in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

About SayTrees

SayTrees Environmental Trust founded in 2007 is a community-driven environmental organisation working across India on agroforestry, water body restoration, and urban forestry. With millions of trees planted and thousands of farmers supported, SayTrees focuses on science-led, long-term solutions that regenerate both ecosystems and livelihoods.