PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source Partner to Revolutionize Building and Infrastructure Management

New York, NY, August 27, 2024 — PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership that brings together cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting expertise to optimize building performance from project planning to asset retirement. This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for functional building and critical infrastructure technology, focusing on standardization, operational culture, and visualization.

SmartSOLUTIONS™: A Comprehensive Approach to Facilities Process Management

SmartSOLUTIONS™ combines enterprise Facilities Process Management (FPM) technology with consulting services throughout the lifecycle of a client’s infrastructure investment. PMC Group I, LLC leverages its deep industry consulting expertise to deliver a client-centric approach to corporate technology initiatives. By conducting a comprehensive analysis, PMC identifies technology gaps and crafts a roadmap to bridge the gap between a client’s current state and their desired future state. This collaborative approach ensures client trust and a successful technology journey, transforming legacy commercial buildings into smart, data-driven assets.

Strategic Partnerships for Enhanced Client Success

Through strategic partnerships, PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source offer a comprehensive, connected turnkey solution. This includes unmatched operational consulting expertise, patented SmartSOLUTIONS™ technology, IoT devices, and AI. The integrated solution transforms legacy buildings into smart assets, providing real-time situational awareness and urban telepresence. A single pane of glass view combines operations, technology, and intelligence resources, empowering clients to make informed decisions confidently, even amidst team structure changes.

Advanced IoT and AI Technology for Real-Time Monitoring and Risk Mitigation

Leveraging IoT-based smart sensors, the solution provides real-time monitoring and intelligent sensor-driven data. These smart devices act as ears, eyes, and an alert system to maintain operational compliance. The sensors, equipped with 7th generation processing and machine learning, ensure early warning of thermal rise, smoke, and fire. The system includes live video feeds for immediate resolution and comprehensive data logging, enhancing risk mitigation and operational efficiency.

SmartWalk: Enhancing Operational Excellence

SmartWalk technology provides situational awareness and best practices next steps, ensuring operational excellence and downtime avoidance. It offers real-time instructions based on best practices, safety, and security, supporting in-action training and emergency response processes. This integrated management tool enhances functionality and provides a Health Index driving enterprise corporate culture and standardization.

Disruptive Innovation with a Purpose

PMC Group I, LLC and Alternate E Source understand the challenges of managing vast amounts of building data scattered across spreadsheets and software. Their combined expertise and innovative technology enable continuous monitoring, trend analysis, and alerting for energy, construction, operational infrastructure health, and corporate KPIs. This partnership ensures business reliability, resiliency, and performance.