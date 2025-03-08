PMJ Jewels host Hyderabad’s Biggest Wedding and Half Saree jewellery exhibition

Hyderabad March 8th, 2025: PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, today inaugurated Hyderabad’s Biggest Wedding and Half Saree jewellery exhibition at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. Gracing the occasion from the management of PMJ Jewels were Pratik Jain, PMJ Jewels Flagship Store Head at Jubilee Hills, Chakrapani, Store Manager, Himayatnagar, Pandu Goud, Store Manager Chandanagar amongst other renowned personalities, elite customers and jewellery enthusiasts. Renowned socialites in the city attended the exhibition thronging the venue with the festival spirit.

The 3-day exhibition which starts today on 7th March will continue till 9th March and showcase PMJ’s finest designer jewellery range of 20,000+ handcrafted creations making it the biggest ever wedding and half saree jewellery exhibition in Hyderabad. Along with wedding jewellery and half saree jewellery the exhibition will also showcase daily wear and festive creations which are apt not just for the season but also for office, party and used as regular wear.

The exhibition will display designs which are specially curated and distinctively aesthetic varieties which balance timeless tradition and radiate fresh, fashionable designs. With a wide assortment of designs across diamonds, gold, polki and solitaires, the exhibition will have wedding and half saree jewellery ranging from traditional to modern, with a contemporary touch.

Expressing his joy at the inauguration of the exhibition Pratik Jain, PMJ Jewels shared, “We are happy to host such a unique extravaganza of jewellery display at our exhibition at Taj Krishna. Brides, bridesmaids, young girls who are celebrating half saree functions, relatives and all jewellery lovers should visit this exhibition. Each jewellery piece of PMJ Jewels is designed in India, with an equal essence of tradition and modernity, and utmost love and passion. The designs we showcase epitomise the remarkable craftsmanship and shills of Indian goldsmiths. Festive season is a beautiful time for jewellery lovers to make the right choices in purchasing the finest jewellery for special occasions. The designs which are displayed are of the finest quality. Every visitor will have an extravagant experience as they lavish over our latest exquisite designs at the exhibition.”

PMJ is well known in the industry for creating new benchmarks in the business while inspiring people and encouraging the art of handcrafted jewellery. The organizers of the exhibition welcome jewellery lovers to come and utilize the opportunity to witness and also purchase the never seen handcrafted creations.