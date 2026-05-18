Polycab, India’s No.1 Wires & Cables Company, opens Quick Service Depot in Siliguri to strengthen East India distribution

Siliguri, May 18: Polycab India Limited., India’s No.1 Wires and Cables Company* has further strengthened its distribution infrastructure with the launch of its new ‘Quick Service Depot’ in Siliguri.

The strategic initiative reinforces Polycab’s commitment to building a robust, agile supply chain that supports faster deliveries, improved service responsiveness, and deeper market reach across North Bengal.

Spread across 9,250 sq.ft. and located about 7 kms away from New Jalpaiguri (NGP) station, this ‘Quick Service Depot’, will support the distribution of all Polycab’s diverse product portfolio including wires, lighting, fans, switches, switchgear, conduits & pipes and more. enabling faster order fulfilment and improved product availability for channel partners and customers across the region. The initiative will bring products closer to key markets, reduce lead times, ease inventory and enhance service levels across the region.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ishwinder Singh Khurana, Chief Executive Officer (B2C), Polycab India Limited, said, “Strengthening our distribution network is a key strategic priority for Polycab. North Bengal is an important market for us, and the new Quick Service Depot in Siliguri complements our existing warehouse in Kolkata, further strengthening our regional distribution infrastructure. This facility will significantly enhance service responsiveness by enabling faster deliveries and efficient order fulfilment for our channel partners and customers across the region.”

With a strong focus on operational excellence and customer-centricity, Polycab continues to strengthen its nationwide logistics and distribution infrastructure in line with growing demand across its product portfolio. By expanding its regional warehousing footprint, the company aims to improve supply chain efficiency while ensuring quicker product availability across markets.