Popees Baby Care opens 100th store in Kerala

Nov 17th: Popees Baby Care marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 100th exclusive store in Koduvally, Kozhikode. This marks the brand’s 87th store in Kerala, underscoring its strong regional presence and continued commitment to serving families with premium baby care essentials.

Founded over two decades ago by Mr. Shaju Thomas, Founder & Managing Director, Popees Baby Care has grown from a humble beginning in Thiruvali, Malappuram, into a trusted global brand known for its soft, safe, and high-quality babywear. Today, Popees operates exclusive stores across India and international markets including the UAE, Australia, UK, Canada, France, and New Zealand. Every Popees product goes through 28 export-quality checkpoints, ensuring unmatched purity, gentleness, and baby-safe standards.

Further strengthening its portfolio, Popees has recently entered the FMCG segment, introducing bamboo-based tissues and bamboo-woven apparel-eco-friendly and sustainable products crafted specially for babies. These additions reinforce the brand’s commitment to purity, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

Speaking about the milestone, Mr. Shaju Thomas said, “Reaching 100 stores is more than a business achievement; it’s a celebration of trust, love, and dedication. Every step of this journey belongs to our customers, employees, and well-wishers who believed in us.”

With eyes firmly on the future, Popees is gearing up for its next phase of expansion. The brand plans to strengthen its presence in North India and across the GCC countries, with 25 new stores already in the pipeline. The vision is clear to build a 1,000-store Popees family within the next four years.