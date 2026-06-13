Post-Study Work Visa in France for Indian Students: Stay & Work Up to 2 Years After Graduation

For many Indian students planning to study abroad, one of the biggest questions is:

“What happens after graduation?”

While countries like Canada and the UK have become increasingly competitive and expensive, France is emerging as one of the smartest destinations for Indian students — especially because of its attractive post-study work opportunities.

Today, Indian students graduating from recognized institutions in France can stay back and work for up to 2 years after completing their studies, making France a strong option for building an international career in Europe.

In this guide, we explain everything Indian students need to know about the post-study work visa in France, including eligibility, duration, job opportunities, salary expectations, PR pathways, and how institutions like TBS Education India help students build global careers.

Why France is Becoming Popular Among Indian Students

Over the last few years, France has seen a sharp rise in Indian student applications. The French government has also announced ambitious plans to welcome more Indian students by simplifying visa procedures and strengthening academic partnerships.

Here’s why students are increasingly choosing France:

Affordable tuition fees compared to UK & USA

Globally recognized MBA & MSc programs

Strong job market in business, AI, finance & luxury sectors

Access to Europe’s international career ecosystem

High quality of life

Post-study work opportunities after graduation

Most importantly, France allows students to transition from education to employment more smoothly than many other countries.

What is the France Post-Study Work Visa?

After completing a Master’s degree or equivalent qualification in France, international students can apply for a temporary residence permit that allows them to stay in France to search for jobs or start working.

This is commonly referred to as the:

Post-study work visa

APS Visa (Autorisation Provisoire de Séjour)

For Indian students, this becomes a major advantage because it provides time to:

Find full-time employment

Gain international work experience

Build a long-term career pathway in Europe

How Long Can Indian Students Stay in France After Graduation?

Indian students who complete eligible higher education programs in France can typically stay:

Up to 24 months after graduation under specific France-India agreements and work authorization pathways

Or transition into a long-term work permit once employed

This gives students enough time to secure jobs in sectors like:

Finance

Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

International Business

Luxury & Fashion

Supply Chain Management

Consulting

Marketing

Eligibility for France Post-Study Work Visa

To qualify, students generally need to:

Complete a recognized Bachelor’s , Master’s , MBA , or MSc program

Hold a valid student residence permit

Graduate from an accredited institution

Apply within the required timeline after graduation

Students graduating from internationally recognized business schools like TBS Education India often gain an additional advantage due to strong industry exposure, internships, and employer connections.

Best Courses in France with Strong Career Opportunities

Indian students are currently seeing strong demand in programs related to:

1. MSc in Data Science & Business Analytics

France’s growing tech ecosystem is creating demand for:

Data Analysts

AI Specialists

Business Intelligence Professionals

2. MBA Programs

MBA graduates can explore careers in:

Consulting

International Management

Marketing

Strategy

3. MSc Finance

Finance graduates can work in:

Investment Banking

Financial Analysis

FinTech

Corporate Finance

4. Supply Chain & Operations

With Europe’s global logistics network, this field has become highly employable.

5. Luxury Brand Management

France remains one of the world’s leading luxury and fashion hubs.

Average Salary After Studying in France

Salaries depend on the program, city, and industry, but graduates in France can expect competitive packages.

Approximate starting salaries:

Business & Management: €35,000–€50,000/year

Data Science & Analytics: €40,000–€60,000/year

Finance Roles: €45,000+/year

Luxury & Marketing: €35,000+/year

International exposure and multilingual skills can further improve career growth.

Can Indian Students Get PR in France?

Yes. Many students eventually transition toward long-term residency pathways after:

Securing employment

Working continuously in France

Meeting residency requirements

France can become a long-term career destination for students looking to settle in Europe.

Part-Time Work Opportunities for Students

While studying, international students in France can also work part-time to support living expenses.

Popular student jobs include:

Hospitality

Retail

Administrative support

Campus roles

Internships

This helps students gain experience while managing costs.

Why Choose TBS Education for Studying in France?

Choosing the right institution plays a major role in career outcomes.

TBS Education India offers globally focused business education with strong international exposure and industry-oriented programs.

Key advantages include:

International campuses

Industry-driven curriculum

Internship opportunities

Career support

Globally recognized degrees

Strong alumni network

Programs are designed to prepare students for both global employability and leadership careers.

Final Thoughts

For Indian students planning to study abroad in 2026, France is rapidly becoming one of the most attractive destinations — not only for education, but also for long-term career growth.

With affordable education, strong business schools, international exposure, and post-study work opportunities of up to 2 years, France offers a balanced pathway for students looking to build successful global careers.

If you are planning to pursue an MBA or MSc abroad, now is one of the best times to explore opportunities in France and understand how your education can translate into international career success.