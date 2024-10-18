Mysuru, 18, October 2024: The Pothraj Group, a leading name in real estate and hospitality, is proud to announce its latest partnership with the internationally renowned Radisson Hotel Group to launch the next Radisson Blu Hotel in the royal city of Mysuru. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Mysuru’s hospitality landscape, bringing together the Pothraj Group’s legacy of excellence in real estate and Radisson Blu’s expertise in luxury hospitality.

Scheduled to open in the upcoming months, the Radisson Blu Mysuru will feature over 150 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offering both business and leisure travelers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the city. With a focus on modern luxury and comfort, the hotel will offer a host of premium amenities including a state-of-the-art spa, multiple fine dining options, a rooftop infinity pool, and world-class banquet spaces designed for events and conferences.

Expanding Hospitality Excellence in Mysuru

The new Radisson Blu Hotel will be a landmark addition to Mysuru’s growing status as a business and tourism hub, blending Radisson’s global standards of hospitality with the charm and tradition of the heritage city. The Pothraj Group’s strategic investments in hospitality aim to boost the city’s appeal, providing both domestic and international travelers with premium accommodation options in close proximity to Mysuru’s historical attractions.

Balaji Pothraj, Managing Director of the Pothraj Group, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Our collaboration with Radisson Blu is a testament to our commitment to bring world-class hospitality to Mysuru. This project will not only cater to the growing demand for luxury accommodations but also position Mysuru as a key destination for premium business and leisure travelers. We are thrilled to work with Radisson to deliver an unmatched experience to our guests.”

A Vision for the Future

The Pothraj Group’s partnership with Radisson Blu underscores the company’s larger vision for expanding its hospitality portfolio across Karnataka. With plans to introduce several more luxury hotels and resorts, including multiple properties in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the group is set to redefine the hospitality industry in South India.

In addition to luxury accommodations, the Pothraj Group is also committed to enhancing Mysuru’s business infrastructure, with plans in the pipeline to launch multiple projects on this front.