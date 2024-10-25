Pothraj Group partners with Ruptub Solutions, to launch Park Inn and Suites by Radisson in Mysuru

Mysuru, October 25, 2024: The Pothraj Group, a prominent player in real estate and hospitality, is excited to announce its collaboration with Ruptub Solutions to launch the first Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Mysuru. This strategic partnership reflects a shared vision of expanding Radisson’s presence in key markets across India, with Mysuru being a prime location.

The Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is set to cater to the growing demand for midscale accommodations in India’s tier 2 to 5 cities. Positioned as a versatile choice for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel will feature over 150 rooms, combining comfort and affordability without compromising on quality. The property will offer a range of amenities including modern dining options, fitness facilities, and event spaces to meet the needs of today’s travelers.

Partnership with Ruptub Solutions: A Strategic Move for Growth

Ruptub Solutions, known for managing Treebo and Medallio brands, has partnered with Radisson to introduce 150 hotels under the Park Inn & Suites brand over the next decade. This collaboration aims to enhance Radisson’s portfolio in the Indian market, with properties slated to open in various cities, starting with Mysuru and Guruvayur. Pothraj Group’s partnership with Ruptub Solutions signifies their commitment to strengthening Mysuru’s hospitality infrastructure and positioning it as a hub for midscale luxury.

Balaji Pothraj, Managing Director of Pothraj Group, shared his enthusiasm: “Partnering with Radisson and Ruptub Solutions allows us to bring a trusted global brand to Mysuru while tapping into the midscale segment. This project will not only cater to the growing demand for luxury accommodations but also position Mysuru as a key destination for premium business and leisure travelers. We are thrilled to work with Radisson to deliver an unmatched experience to our guests.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Hospitality Horizon

The launch of Park Inn & Suites in Mysuru is just the beginning of Pothraj Group’s ambitious plans. With several more properties in the pipeline, including those in Bengaluru, the group is poised to transform Karnataka’s hospitality landscape. Their collaboration with Ruptub Solutions is set to drive growth and bring world-class hospitality experiences to South India’s emerging markets. With plans to introduce several more luxury hotels and resorts, including multiple properties in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the group is set to redefine the hospitality industry in South India.

In addition to luxury accommodations, the Pothraj Group is also committed to enhancing Mysuru’s business infrastructure, with plans in the pipeline to launch multiple projects on this front.