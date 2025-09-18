Powerhouse Ranveer Singh in Kansai Nerolac’s New Campaign of the Legendary Jingle Reimagined

18 September 2025; Mumbai – Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India, reintroduces one of the most memorable moments of Indian advertising with a contemporary twist. Its legendary jingle returns in a brand-new avatar “Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho”, starring Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent and energy Ranveer Singh and is conceptualised by FCB Ulka.

With “Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho”, Kansai Nerolac captures the evolution and warmth of family life. It serves as a reminder that the true beauty of a home lies not just in its walls but beautifying the home together. The campaign calls out the trend of family detachment and seeks to reignite the joy of being present for one another.

In the TVC, Ranveer steps into the life of an everyday Indian family whose home has lost a bit of its charm, with members spending time by themselves. Using Kansai Nerolac’s wide range of products, he helps them rediscover joy, warmth and togetherness through a stunning home evolution. The film beautifully weaves the emotional bond between families and their homes, emphasised by the unforgettable Nerolac tune that generations have grown up humming. It vividly brings alive Kansai Nerolac’s vision of designing solutions that protect, inspire and touch lives every day.

Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/SJVcOe8PWfU?si=FbawjGk_zEDI1oHO

On his association for the campaign Ranveer Singh said, “Walls of our homes are silent witness to our laughter, our stories, and the bonds we build as a family. That spirit of togetherness and celebration is what Kansai Nerolac has always stood for. What excites me the most is how this legendary jingle has been reimagined for today, and while it carries that nostalgia, it feels fresh and contemporary. This partnership is not just an ad but a reminder of the joy we all share under one roof, and I am happy to bring it to you.”

Speaking on the campaign, Pravin Chaudhari, Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, commented, “The Nerolac jingle has always been more than just a catchy tune – it’s a feeling. It brings back memories of home, warmth, family, and togetherness. For years, it’s been a part of India’s advertising soundscape, instantly making people smile. By bringing it back in a fresh new way, we’re not just celebrating our legacy – we’re making sure it connects with today’s generation too and who better than the powerhouse himself, Ranveer Singh who brings the energy and charm to this. His ability to connect with people of all ages makes him the ideal choice to carry this very legacy forward.”

“Our leadership in painting solutions, backed by years of experience and Japanese technology, helps us bring colour and life to Indian homes. Innovation and quality have always been at the heart of what we do. Our new campaign – ‘Jab Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho’ – reflects that belief, presented in a way that feels fresh and relevant today”, He adds.

Kartikeya Tiwari, Digital Creative Partner, FCB Ulka shared, “FCB Ulka is known for creating timeless communication for brands over years. But more importantly, we keep every piece of communication relatable and relevant to the times and culture. For this campaign, we came across an insight that family members under one roof are spending time in isolation, hidden behind doors and screens. So, ‘Make the living rooms come alive again’ became the creative brief. The solution was a stimulus that every family member relates to, the iconic Nerolac jingle. By changing just one word, we wanted to create a pause, a nudge, a smile…and hopefully remind people that while trends may come and go, the joy of togetherness will be timeless.”