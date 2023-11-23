Pramerica Life Insurance launches Pramerica Life RockSolid Future with Guaranteed Returns

.Provides guaranteed benefits 1 offering financial security with no ambiguity

. Flexible payout options between lump sum or Income benefits, catering to individual financial preferences.

. Diverse plan options include Income Builder, Family Income Builder, Fortune Builder, and Dream Builder

tailored to specific protection and savings needs

New Delhi, 23 nd November 2023: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in India, has announced the introduction of its latest offering, Pramerica Life RockSolid Future (UIN:140N089V01). The newly launched plan is an Individual Non-Participating Non-Linked Savings Life Insurance Plan, that gives the option to receive guaranteed regular income or lump sum on maturity along with tax benefits .

On the occasion of the launch, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, said, “We all aspire for a better tomorrow, not just for ourselves but for our loved ones too. However, realizing a better life or lifestyle in the future necessitates proactive financial planning today. As a step in that direction, I am excited to unveil the Pramerica Life RockSolid Future, a forward-looking savings life insurance plan with many customer-centric flexible features. The product offering not only provides protection during life’s uncertainties but also assists individuals in attaining their financial life goals.

The product offers four distinct propositions to choose from:

Income Builder Option:

Ideal for retirement planning or creating a secondary income source. Provides regular income upon completion of the policy term and a lump sum amount along with the last income installment.

Family Income Builder Option:

This option provides enhanced protection over the Income Builder Option. Offers an immediate lump sum death benefit and waives future premiums in case of unfortunate demise of the life assured. The family receives income benefits from the next month, along with a Lump sum amount with the last Income Installment.

Fortune Builder Option:

Provides the entire policy proceeds as a lump sum at the end of the term and enables policyholders to pursue the life they’ve always dreamed of.

Dream Builder Option:

This option provides enhanced protection over the Fortune Builder Option. In case of unfortunate demise of the life assured, it offers an immediate lump sum death benefit and waives off future premiums. At the time of maturity ensure that the promised maturity amount is paid to the beneficiaries.

The uniqueness of this plan lies in the bouquet of features it offers like guaranteed benefits Choice of four plan options as per need, the option to receive benefits as Lumpsum or as Income, enhanced protection through the family Income Builder Option & Dream Builder Option, and Tax benefits as per prevailing income tax laws.