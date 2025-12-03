Pratilipi Strengthens Short-Form Content Portfolio Through Partnership with ReelSaga

Dec 03: Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling ecosystem, has deepened its commitment to bringing diverse, high-impact narratives to digital audiences through a new distribution partnership with ReelSaga — the country’s first micro-drama platform.

Under the partnership, ReelSaga will stream a curated slate of Pratilipi’s popular stories, “CEO is Romance” (30 episodes), “Boss Bahu” (30 episodes), and “Meri Shatir” (40 episodes). These stories have been read over 20 million times and this partnership ensures that Pratilipi’s compelling stories reach more viewers across India, expanding the platform’s footprint in short-form video storytelling. The partnership strengthens Pratilipi’s multi-format storytelling ecosystem, amplifying creators, expanding audience choices, and meeting the rising demand for snackable yet impactful entertainment.

Speaking on the partnership Shubh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, ReelSaga said, “At ReelSaga, our mission is to help great stories travel further and faster. We’ve been thrilled to build this partnership with Pratilipi, launching amazing stories together and taking them to wider, more engaged audiences. Together, we’re expanding the horizons of micro drama storytelling, and we look forward to achieving new milestones with this collaboration.” CEO & Co-founder of Pratilipi- Ranjeet Pratap Singh said, “At Pratilipi, our mission has always been to empower storytellers and bring their stories to audiences everywhere. Partnering with ReelSaga allows us to transform our popular micro dramas into immersive visual experiences for mobile-first viewers. We’re excited to see our creators’ work reach wider audiences and redefine short-form storytelling in India.”

Through this association, Pratilipi continues to empower storytellers while giving audiences more ways to discover and enjoy narratives that fit their lifestyles whether they’re reading, listening, or now, bingeing micro dramas on the move.