Praxis Global Alliance unveils “Disparity to Parity: Advancing Quality, Affordability and Accessibility in Tier 2 and 3+ India through Technology” at ASSOCHAM Diagnostics Conference

New Delhi 19th October 2024: Praxis Global Alliance, a leading global management consulting firm has unveiled its latest white paper titled “Disparity to Parity: Advancing Quality, Affordability and Accessibility in Tier 2 and 3+ India through Technology” at the ASSOCHAM Diagnostics Conference in New Delhi.

The report, presented in the presence of esteemed members of the honorary advisory committee, including Dr. Ravi Gaur, Founder & Director, DRG Path Lab, Dr. Avinash Phadke, President & Mentor, Agilus Diagnostics, Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer, HORIBA Ltd, Mr. Anjan Bose, Founding Secretary General of NATHEALTH & Former President of Philips Healthcare and Consumer Lifestyle; currently Advisor/Mentor in multiple eminent organizations) highlights the transformative role technology can play in addressing the disparities in healthcare delivery.

Key Insights from the Report:

• The Indian diagnostics market, valued at US$ 15B in FY24, is expected to grow at 14% CAGR, driven by increasing urbanization, improved test penetration, and rising health awareness

• Tier 2+ cities face significant challenges, with over 65% of diagnostic labs concentrated in Tier 1 and 2 cities, presenting vast opportunities for tech-driven solutions

• The white paper examines key trends and technologies such as AI, blockchain, smart labs, genetic testing, mHealth, telemedicine, mobile diagnostics, and smart wearables that has the potential to bridge the gap and ensure more equitable access to quality healthcare

• Tier 1 cities, which house 9% of the population, contribute approximately 37% to the GDP, while the majority of the 540+ urban centers are Tier 2 and Tier 3+ cities, with Tier 3+ cities projected to accommodate an additional 46 million people by CY2030

Speaking at the launch of the report, Aryaman Tandon, Managing Partner, Healthcare at Praxis Global Alliance said “The launch of this white paper comes at a time when India’s healthcare ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation. With government initiatives, rising health awareness, and an increasing focus on preventive care, the role of diagnostics in improving health outcomes has never been more critical”

By aligning on a shared vision and committing to bold investments in technology and innovation, stakeholders can transform the diagnostics landscape in India. Together, we can build a healthcare system that not only addresses current disparities but also sets the foundation for a healthier, more equitable future for all, particularly in the rapidly growing Tier 2 and 3+ cities. We are committed to leading the way in shaping a diagnostics industry that is inclusive, resilient, and prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.