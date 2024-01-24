Pre-Budget Quote – Augmont Gold For All

Pre-Budget Quote:
Mr. Sachin Kothari, Director of Augmont Gold For All
As 2024 is going to be an interim budget, the government is likely to continue with manufacturing incentives, upgrade infrastructure-related capex in the country, and promote Make in India, electric vehicles, and power generation. We anticipate and hope that the government will lower tariffs on gold imports, rationalize pricing, and thereby contribute to the formation of a level playing field between the regular and grey markets.