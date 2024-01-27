Pre-budget quote from Mr. Mahendra Reddy, Partner, Reliaable Developers

Pre-Budget Quote:

“The industry is on the precipice of transformation, and we are hopeful for continued incentives by the government supporting the realty sector. We believe that strategic policy measures can significantly impact the industry’s trajectory and contribute to the nation’s progress. Allocating funds for the development of infrastructure in identified growth corridors can catalyze real estate development. Well-planned roads, connectivity, and utilities will make these areas more attractive for both developers and residents. Through this, continued support for the Smart Cities mission will contribute to the development of modern, technology-driven urban centers. This, in turn, will attract investments and create opportunities for innovative real estate projects.

Additionally, since the metro cities are moving towards sustainability with the government’s push, encouraging sustainable practices in real estate development is imperative. Financial incentives, such as tax breaks and grants, for projects incorporating green building technologies will align with the nation’s commitment to environmental conservation.”