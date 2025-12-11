Pre Wedding Shoot in Jaipur: Capturing Your Royal Love Story

Embarking on a Pre Wedding Shoot in Jaipur offers more than just a photoshoot; it is the beginning of your wedding journey set against a majestic, historical canvas. Jaipur, the Pink City, provides a regal stage for one of life’s most beautiful narratives—your love story. With its grand forts, ornate palaces, and vibrant culture, Jaipur stands as one of India’s most picturesque and romantic destinations. The city’s timeless beauty has a unique way of transforming intimate moments into epic, cinematic memories, making it the perfect choice for couples seeking a photoshoot that is both personal and grand.

Why Jaipur is the Ultimate Pre-Wedding Destination

The magic of a pre-wedding shoot in Jaipur lies in its diverse and iconic landscapes. From the imposing ramparts of Amer Fort that tell tales of valor to the serene waters surrounding Jal Mahal, every corner of the city offers a distinct vibe. You can opt for the royal grandeur of heritage sites, the colorful and artistic lanes near Patrika Gate, or the minimalist beauty of natural escapes like the Sambhar Salt Lake. This variety allows every couple to find a setting that truly resonates with their personality and love story, ensuring your photos are uniquely yours.

Crafting Perfection: The Candid Life Photography Approach

Choosing the right photographer is crucial to immortalizing your emotions against Jaipur’s splendor. At Candid Life Photography, we combine artistic vision with technical mastery, backed by over 15 years of experience and more than 5,000 successful shoots. Our philosophy is simple: your photos should feel as real and beautiful as your bond.

Our expertise has been recognized with prestigious accolades like the National Level Best Wedding Filmer Award from Nikon India (2019) and the Best Wedding Filmer Award from Wedding Wire (2024). These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence, but our true achievement is the trust of countless couples who have let us frame their journey.

Iconic Jaipur Locations for Your Photoshoot

Knowing Jaipur inside out is part of our service. We guide you to the perfect spot, whether you dream of a private luxury setup or a public gem.

Heritage & The Royal Experience: For the quintessential royal look, locations like Amer Fort, City Palace, and Nahargarh Fort are unmatched. We handle all necessary permits (typically around ₹5,000 for standard access) and know the perfect golden hour timings to capture these monuments without the crowds. For exclusive access to private courtyards at the City Palace, we facilitate the required permits (₹25,000 – ₹35,000), ensuring a truly majestic experience.

Luxury & Private Setups: If you prioritize privacy and convenience, we recommend exclusive venues like Samode Palace or Fairmont Jaipur. Alternatively, Ramesh Film City offers incredible value with over 55 themed sets, vintage cars, and guaranteed privacy, with packages starting from ₹2,999.

Scenic & Budget-Friendly Gems: Jaipur is also home to stunning free locations. The vibrant Patrika Gate is perfect for colorful, joyful frames (best visited before 7 AM), while the Jal Mahal provides a serene lakeside backdrop. For adventurous couples, the surreal white landscape of Sambhar Salt Lake (about 100 km from Jaipur) offers a minimalist and dreamy setting, especially in winter.

Our Tailored Pre-Wedding Shoot Packages in Jaipur

We believe every love story deserves a package that fits its narrative and budget. Our transparent, all-inclusive packages for 2025 are designed to deliver exceptional value:

1 Day Shoot (Only Photography) – ₹15,000: A perfect 10-hour session covering 4-6 locations. You receive 60-70 beautifully edited photos, all raw images, digital invites, and save-the-date creations.

1 Day Shoot (Photo + Video) – ₹35,000 (Most Popular): This comprehensive package includes everything from the photography package plus a cinematic 4-5 minute video, a “Save The Date” teaser, and Instagram reels—perfect for sharing your joy.

2 Days Shoot (Photo + Video) – ₹50,000: For couples who want an extensive portfolio. Spanning 20 hours across 7-9 locations, it delivers 80-90 photos, a 5-6 minute cinematic film, and multiple social media reels, ensuring no moment is missed.

Our Simple, Stress-Free Process

We ensure your pre-wedding shoot experience is as smooth and enjoyable as the outcome:

Vision & Consultation: We start by understanding your dream, style preferences, and story. Planning & Guidance: Our team provides expert advice on the best locations, optimal seasons (October-February is ideal), and outfit coordination to complement the backdrop. The Shoot Day: We take care of everything—from direction to ensuring you feel comfortable and natural in front of the camera. Artistic Editing & Timely Delivery: Your memories are carefully crafted with cinematic editing and delivered within 2-3 weeks.

Let’s Create Your Jaipur Fairy Tale

Your pre-wedding shoot is more than just a photoshoot; it’s the first chapter of your wedding legacy captured in frames. At Candid Life Photography, we don’t just take pictures—we craft visual love stories with the regal essence of Jaipur.

Ready to begin your adventure? Contact us today to book a consultation. Let’s discuss how we can turn your vision of a perfect Pre Wedding Shoot in Jaipur into a breathtaking reality you will treasure forever.

About Candid Life Photography

Candid Life Photography is a creative wedding photography studio based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Established in 2007, the studio is known for cinematic pre-wedding shoots, destination weddings, and post-wedding photography services. With national recognition and artistic style, the team continues to capture timeless love stories across India.

Contact:

Mayur Dagdi

Founder & Creative Director

Candid Life Photography

address : A-17, Shanti Nagar Road, Sultan Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Gurjar Ki Thadi, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302019

Phone: 9414579502

Email: candidlifejaipur@gmail.com

Website: https://candidlifephotography.in

Instagram: @candidlifephotographyinsta