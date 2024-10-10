President Of India Graces 8th Foundation Day Celebration Of All India Institute Of Ayurveda, New Delhi

Delhi 10th October 2024: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced 8th Foundation Day celebration of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ministry of Ayush in New Delhi today and also took a visit to the AIIA campus. The event was graced by Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi; Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush; Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; AIIA Director Prof.(Dr) Tanuja Nesari; senior officials of Ayush Ministry and other senior faculty members of AIIA.

On this very auspicious occasion she congratulated All India Institute of Ayurveda New Delhi for completing successful 7 years. The launch of the Ayush Aushadhi Pharmacy Programme and the unveiling of the Shashwat Ayush Expo by the Hon’ble President marked the inauguration of the Foundation Day celebrations. The pharmacy aims to make quality Ayurvedic medicines accessible to all, enhancing healthcare delivery through Ayurveda. The event also witnessed the felicitation of the Hon’ble President of India by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, who lauded the institute’s commitment to integrating traditional Ayurveda practices with modern healthcare. In recent years seven new Health and Wellness Centers have been established across India. AIIA has provided treatment to more than 27 lakh patients through its 44 specialty clinics, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality Ayurvedic healthcare across the nation.

In the past seven years, AIIA has marked significant milestones in advancing the integration and promotion of traditional medicine. A total of 73 national and international Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed, further solidifying AIIA’s global and domestic collaborations in the field of Ayurveda.

Speaking on the occasion the president said, “Ayurveda is one of the oldest holistic medical systems in the world. It focuses on establishing harmony between mind, body and spirit. Ayurveda medical system is our heritage and the Ministry of Ayush is doing the work of establishing this heritage as an authentic medical system. As I got to know that in the last 10 years since its establishment in 2014, the Ministry of Ayush has been making continuous efforts to bring traditional medical systems into the mainstream. Many important changes have been brought by the Ministry of Ayush in education, research, quality control of medicines, medicine and public health.

In a short period of just 5 years of its inauguration, AIIA GOA was established as a remarkable achievement of the institute, which is today becoming a major center of TRADITIONAL Medical Value Travel and Medical Health Tourism.

Seeing the work being done in this institute today, I am confident that through the joint efforts of all of us, we can take forward our heritage like Ayurveda with the prescriptions of our grandmothers and get it recognized globally through EVIDENCE BASED and SCIENTIFIC APPROACH. I have been told that the theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day is – AYURVEDA INNOVATION FOR GLOBAL HEALTH which is timely and I hope that through this Ayurveda will be able to reach the masses in an easy manner. I wish good luck to the Ministry of Ayush for this.

Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said, “If we look back, since its inception in 2014, AIIA has brought new hope to healthcare systems across the world. Reflecting on the journey so far, I am particularly impressed by the impact AIIA has made on the health of the community, where health services have been provided to over 28 lakh beneficiaries across various specialties.

­Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister has recently announced that 10 news Ayurveda Institutes will be opened in country in next five years.

He added ‘Today is a historic day for the Ministry of Ayush that the President of India visited our institute All India Institute of Ayurveda. Ayurveda is a very ancient medical system and it is becoming popular in the world at a very fast pace. Minister said that Ministry od Ayush has initiated “Ayush Aushadhi Kendr” to provide authentic and affordable Ayurvedic medicines to rural areas.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said in his welcome remarks ‘The success of All India Institute (AIIA) in the field of Ayurveda is an invaluable contribution in the health and welfare sector of country and sets a benchmark for all. AIIA is not limited up to the treatment of patients but also works for the awareness, research and success of traditional medicine in the healthcare sector of India.

Moreover, in our rapidly changing lives, the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle and practicing yoga is of utmost importance. Ayurveda, with its rich heritage and holistic approach to health, offers invaluable insights into achieving physical, mental and emotional well-being. Faced with the challenge of environmental degradation, Ayurveda offers holistic solutions that promote not only individual health but also the well-being of our environment.