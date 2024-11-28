India Sotheby’s International Realty Hosts the Prestigious Family Office Excellence Awards 2024

New Delhi, November 28, 2024 – India Sotheby’s International Realty, in partnership with CNBC TV18 and Grant Thornton Bharat, hosted the Family Office Excellence Awards 2024, honoring family offices shaping governance, impact and innovation in building a vibrant Bharat.

The awards were graced by the Honourable Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, who acknowledged the vital role family offices play in fostering economic growth and legacy creation.

Mr. Puri said, “I believe family offices deserve recognition and applause as they have proven their capabilities. I firmly believe in the critical role of the private sector in driving economic growth and wealth generation. When we discuss the private sector’s contribution to wealth creation, the significant role of family offices becomes increasingly evident.”

FAMILY OFFICE AWARD WINNERS

Outstanding Leader in Art & Culture: Ms. Kiran Nadar, Founder & Chairperson, of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art was recognized for her profound contributions to India’s cultural heritage.

Excellence in Philanthropy & Social Impact: Pratiksha, the philanthropic arm of Pratithi Investments, the family office of Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan (Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder, Infosys)

Upon receiving the award, Gopalakrishnan said, “It’s deeply rewarding to see our family philanthropy, Pratiksha Trust, acknowledged. Our focus is on supporting world-class research in India, particularly in aging-related neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and dementia—conditions that currently have no cure. We believe India’s contributions can accelerate solutions to these global challenges.”

Excellence in Governance: QRG Investments, the family office of the Havells Group, was honored for its exemplary governance practices.

Global Family Office of the Year: Innovations Investment Management, the family office of Infosys co-founder Mr. S.D. Shibulal was recognized for its strategic global investment outlook.

Best Family Office: Nilekani Family Office, led by Mr. Nandan Nilekani, stood out for its robust governance and significant contributions to scaling Indian startups.

Best Emerging Family Office (Titan) : ATHA Family Office, the single-family office of the Atha Group, based in Kolkata

Best Emerging Family Office (Champion) : Richmount Ventures, the single-family office of the Bambino Agro Group, based in Hyderabad, led by Kartekeya Myadam.

Best Family Office Custodian : Mr. S. Thiagarajan of Innovations Investment Management.

FAMILY OFFICE LEADERS (Individual Award Winners)

The event also celebrated individual leaders for their transformative contributions

Ronnie Screwvala, Founder, Unilazer Ventures was unanimously voted as the Best Family Office Leader. Ronnie has transitioned from a media mogul to a family office leader, using his acumen to drive transformative investments, foster start-ups, and inspire social change.

“Family offices in India are coming of age and reflect our growth as a nation. They signify the rise of first-generation entrepreneurs who’ve created and unlocked value, now eager to give back to society. For too long, we relied on foreign capital; today, the focus on Indian capital for Indian entrepreneurs is a powerful acknowledgment of self-reliance. Family offices also balance wealth creation with high-impact investments and philanthropy, making them vital to India’s growth story. It’s an honour to accept this award.” added Ronnie Screwvala.

Benaifer Malandkar (RAAY Investments) as the Best Woman Leader. Malandkar is the CIO of RAAY, the single-family office of Mr. Amit Patni. At RAAY, she has been instrumental in identifying and capitalizing on transformative investment opportunities, particularly in early-stage ventures.

Rishabh Mariwala (Sharrp Ventures) as the Best Young Leader. Rishabh has strategically diversified the Mariwala family’s investments into high-growth sectors like consumer goods and technology.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Pioneers in Building Family Legacy: GMR Family Office for its governance charter and sustainable growth vision.

Best Value Creators: Mankind Pharma Family Office for strategic investments in high-growth sectors.

Innovative Wealth Managers : Radico Khaitan Family Office for a well-diversified portfolio, which demonstrates innovative approach toward wealth management.

Transformational Women Leaders: Sonica Malhotra Kandhari and Monica Malhotra Kandhari (MBD Group) for diversifying and modernizing their family business.

Addressing the guests and winners Mr. Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty said, “Family offices are not just about managing wealth; they are catalysts for progress. They nurture startups, explore new business frontiers, and create

meaningful change through transformative philanthropy. Their unique ability to balance legacy with forward-thinking makes them instrumental in building a vibrant Bharat. At India Sotheby’s International Realty, we deeply resonate with these values, striving to deliver trust, professionalism, and excellence in luxury real estate.”