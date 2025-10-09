Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurates MAHINDRA TRACTORS SKILL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE in Gadchiroli

Chandigarh, October 09th, 2025: The Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, today virtually inaugurated Mahindra Tractor’s Skill Development Centre in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, from Mumbai. This landmark initiative aims to empower rural youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills, paving the way for new avenues for employment in the region.

Mahindra Tractors, India’s No.1 tractor brand, established this Skill Development Centre at Government ITI college, Gadchiroli, in partnership with the Department of Vocational Education & Training (DVET), and the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) to advance India’s rural skilling and economic growth.

The initiative aligns with the nation’s focus on skill development as a priority to harness India’s unique demographic dividend. The new centre focuses on equipping the youth of Gadchiroli, with industry-ready skills, while also boosting local livelihoods.

Through the Tractor Skill Development Centre in Gadchiroli, Mahindra will bring unmatched industry expertise in tractor and farm machinery, together with a commitment to excellence. This is made possible through a structured curriculum, delivered by best-in-class trainers providing rural youth access to the most modern technical equipment and hands-on experience in various aspects of tractor-related skills. The centre paves the way for multiple career opportunities across the ecosystem, including assembly roles at manufacturing plants and sales and service roles at dealership locations.