Prime Video Announces Global Premiere of highly anticipated anime series Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Tokyo, Japan, March 8th, 2025: Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (Jīkuakusu), the latest installment in the legendary Mecha Sci-Fi ‘Gundam’ series. The series will stream simultaneously with Japan across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Tuesday, April 8th. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX represents a historic collaboration between Studio khara, renowned for the Evangelion series, and SUNRISE, the legendary studio behind the Gundam franchise. The series brings together an all-star creative team, including director Kazuya Tsurumaki, writers Yoji Enokido and Hideaki Anno (Evangelion series), with character designs by Take (Pokémon Journeys) and mechanical designs by Ikuto Yamashita. This dream team of Japan’s top anime creators marks a watershed moment in anime history, uniting the creative forces behind two of Japan’s most influential mecha series. The series was preceded by a theatrical promotion, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. This theatrical cut launched in Japan in January 2025 before expanding to international territories including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Thailand, where it received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

“At Prime Video, we curate a diverse selection of content for our customers worldwide with Japanese animation being one of our most popular offerings,” said Keisuke Oishi, Country Manager of Prime Video Japan. “Following our successful global streaming of acclaimed anime works like Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time and the theatrical anime Look Back, we are thrilled to present Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX to our Prime members in this milestone year—celebrating 46 years since the birth of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and the 30th anniversary of the Evangelion franchise.” “I am honored to serve as the director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the long- running Mobile Suit Gundam series,” said Kazuya Tsurumaki, director of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. “FLCL（Fooly Cooly） was enjoyed by many fans overseas, which brought me great joy. Now, after all these years, I am truly delighted to be able to present this new title through digital streaming. I sincerely hope audiences around the world will watch and enjoy it.”

Synopsis

Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition ‘Clan Battle.’ Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.