Primebook Launches Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max – Expanding the Boundaries of Cost-Effective, AI-Powered Laptops

New Delhi, India 17th September 2025: Primebook, India’s pioneering Android laptop brand, today announced the launch of its two most advanced laptops to date: Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max. Designed for students, learners, freelancers, coders, creators, and young professionals, the new models mark a significant step forward in making powerful, AI-enabled laptops more accessible to a wider audience.

Powered by Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, both laptops bring together performance, enhanced productivity, and intelligent features. This is meant to cater to a generation that wants computing devices to be as versatile and adaptive as they are.

Speaking on the launch, Chitranshu Mahant, CEO and Co-founder of Primebook, said, “In the under-₹20,000 laptop segment, we noticed a clear gap. There wasn’t a laptop that could truly deliver speed and multitasking at scale. That insight led us to launch our generation 2 line-up, beginning with the Primebook 2 Neo. With the Pro and Max, we’re extending that same innovation further, offering larger displays, faster processors, and higher storage options. Our focus has been on building this experience end-to-end, from the operating system to the hardware, so users get laptops that are powerful, reliable, and within reach.”

Specifications at a Glance:

Feature Primebook 2 Pro Primebook 2 Max Operating System PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based) PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based) Processor Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB UFS 256 GB UFS Display 14.1 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare 15.6 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare Battery 60.3 Wh (up to 14 hours backup) 60.3 Wh (up to 12 hours backup) Webcam 1440P 1440P Speakers Dual Stereo Dual Stereo Microphone Dual with Noise Cancellation Dual with Noise Cancellation Keyboard Backlit Backlit Ports Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 Colour Chill Grey Chill Grey

Both Primebook 2 Pro and Max run on PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based), the latest version of Primebook’s custom operating system. Designed from the ground up for laptops, PrimeOS 3.0 combines performance, productivity, and everyday usability into one seamless platform.

Key highlights include:

Prime App Store: Access to the Android ecosystem with the option to request new ones.

Access to the Android ecosystem with the option to request new ones. Cloud PC: Stream Windows and Linux desktops directly for professional-grade work. Subscription starts at Rs.19 only (subject to change post launch).

Stream Windows and Linux desktops directly for professional-grade work. Subscription starts at Rs.19 only (subject to change post launch). AI Companion: Live, on-screen, contextually-aware AI assistant powered by Gemini. Accessible through a single key on the Primebook keyboard.

Live, on-screen, contextually-aware AI assistant powered by Gemini. Accessible through a single key on the Primebook keyboard. AI-powered Global Search: A unified search drawer for instant access to files, settings, and instant answers from generative AI tools.

A unified search drawer for instant access to files, settings, and instant answers from generative AI tools. PrimeCoding: Offline, beginner-friendly coding platform exclusive to PrimeOS.

Offline, beginner-friendly coding platform exclusive to PrimeOS. Keymapping: To map touch gestures to keyboard keys for smoother navigation and control in Android games and touch-intensive apps.

To map touch gestures to keyboard keys for smoother navigation and control in Android games and touch-intensive apps. Mobile-Grade Sensors:Built-in GPS, gyroscope, and more to unlock richer Android app experiences on laptops.

Together, these software capabilities, combined with hardware, reflect Primebook’s broader vision of making laptops faster, smarter, and more relevant to the way today’s generation learns, works, and creates. Speaking on this philosophy, Aman Verma, Co-founder and COO of Primebook, said:

He added, “Primebook has always stood for making technology more accessible and meaningful for today’s generation. With the Generation 2, including the latest Pro and Max, we aim to affirm that laptops don’t have to be complicated or out of reach to be powerful. At the heart of Primebook 2 laptops is our philosophy of helping users Be their Prime. By this I mean, these devices are built not just to perform, but to empower people to learn more, do more, express more, and achieve more in their own way.”

The Primebook 2 Pro is priced at ₹17,990 and the Primebook 2 Max at ₹19,990. Both laptops are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official website. As a launch offer, customers purchasing through Primebook’s official website will receive an additional ₹500 discount on all prepaid orders.