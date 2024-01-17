Prisma AI Redefines Sports Dynamics: Partners with Jaipur Pink Panthers

India, January 17th, 2024: Fusing the excitement of homegrown sports with the power of cutting-edge technology that is made in India, Prisma AI announced a partnership with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the professional Pro-Kabaddi League team.

The partnership aims to introduce a next-generation ticketing system powered by Prisma AI’s verification platform Veri5 that allows audiences to enter using facial recognition technology instead of a QR code, making the tedious task of entering the stadiums quick and hassle-free. It also adds a layer of AI-powered security enhancements for the fans and the organizers.

By deploying Prisma AI’s unique visual AI algorithms, the system effectively helps minimize large crowds and wait times accompanying any sporting event, allowing for quick and efficient access and elevating the stadium experience for fans, teams, and organizers.

A turning point in the Pro-Kabaddi League, this fusion of technology and sports will be the first time a global Indian AI company will collaborate with an Indian sporting team to deliver an unrivalled experience.

As part of the partnership, Prisma AI is closely working with the Jaipur Pink Panthers team and paytm insider to bring the power of computer vision to drive fan engagement and access to the venues for a seamless and secure experience.