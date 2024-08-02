Pristyn Care Makes History with World’s First ACL Reconstruction Surgery Using Apple Vision Pro

2nd Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Pristyn Care has made history again by performing the world’s first ACL surgery using the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro, led by the renowned ACL expert Dr. Manu Bora. This groundbreaking procedure, which included Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injury (PCL) reconstruction and a meniscus repair on a 33-year-old male patient, highlights Pristyn Care’s ongoing commitment to healthcare innovation.

This historic achievement follows their earlier milestone in May when Pristyn Care performed the first-ever Apple Vision Pro-assisted bariatric surgery. The use of Apple Vision Pro, a cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) device, showcases Pristyn Care’s dedication to enhancing surgical precision and patient care.

“Integrating Apple Vision Pro into orthopedic surgery marks a significant leap forward in our mission to innovate in healthcare,” said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder of Pristyn Care. “We are proud to spearhead such crucial advancements, setting new standards and delivering top-notch care to our patients. Our unwavering focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering innovation ensures that we provide the best possible outcomes and experiences for those we serve.”

The Apple Vision Pro provided a detailed 3D view, allowing Dr. Bora and his team to see complex anatomical structures clearly. This technology helped them perform the surgery with great accuracy, reducing risks and improving outcomes for the patient. This surgery marks a significant advance in orthopedic care and demonstrates the potential of AR technology to improve surgical precision, shorten surgery times, and speed up patient recovery.

“By using Apple Vision Pro in complex surgeries, we’re entering a new era of surgical accuracy and better patient outcomes. This advanced AR technology is changing the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Manu Bora.

Pristyn Care’s innovative use of Apple Vision Pro cements their position as a leader in healthcare, continually revolutionizing medical procedures and improving the patient experience.