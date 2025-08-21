Pro Physio Partners with American Physical Therapy Association to Launch India’s First Obstetric Physical Therapy Certification Series

Bangalore, August 21, 2025: In a landmark collaboration aimed at transforming allied healthcare education in India, Pro Physio has partnered with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) – Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy to launch the Certificate of Advanced Practice in Physical Therapy in Obstetric Health. This marks the first time the prestigious program is being offered in India.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance training standards for physiotherapists and allied health professionals in the growing field of pelvic and obstetric care. Developed by global experts, the certification program is built on evidence-based principles and aims to improve maternal health outcomes across India.

“Pro Physio has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing clinical education in India,” said APTA Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy. “We are proud to collaborate on bringing our internationally developed obstetric physical therapy course series to the Indian subcontinent. As awareness and demand for pelvic health services continue to rise, this collaboration aims to improve access to specialized care and build local capacity.”

With a network of over 30 centers and more than 200,000 lives touched, Pro Physio is leading efforts to bridge the gap between conventional training and global best practices through skill based, accessible education.

“Our collaboration with APTA reflects our belief that when healthcare professionals evolve through world-class education, healthcare in India evolves with them,” said Pramod Ravindra, CEO of Pro Physio. “We’re building a future where evidence, expertise, and compassion guide every rehabilitation journey.” Bhagwathi Yadav, Chief Academic Officer at Pro Physio, added: “This partnership is not just about a course – it’s about capacity building at a national scale. With APTA’s gold-standard content and our commitment to hands-on training, we are creating a platform that empowers Indian therapists to lead confidently in clinical, academic, and research domains.”

This Obstetric Physical Therapy Series is the first in a line of international collaborations being introduced by Pro Physio, with upcoming programs in neurorehabilitation, paediatric therapy, and sports medicine. The company’s mission is to create a robust ecosystem that supports continuous learning, fosters clinical excellence, and uplifts the standard of care across India.

As India’s healthcare sector grows, this partnership stands as a pivotal step in advancing allied health education, building local expertise, and ultimately improving patient care outcomes nationwide.