Probuds N32: Elevate Your Audio Experience with Cutting-edge Acoustic Suspension

14th Sept 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Probuds, the audio line-up of Lava International Ltd., India’s leading homegrown smartphone brand introduced Probuds N32, offering a DJ-quality audio experience. Priced at ₹1,099, Probuds N32 is available in three color variants namely Panther Black, Firefly Green, and Kai Orange starting 11th September 2024, on Lava e-store and retail outlets.

Mr. Satya Sati, Business Head of Accessories, Lava International Ltd., said, “Our audio line-up is curated with such value propositions that addresses the needs and expectations of today’s consumers. With the latest Probuds N32, we are introducing ENC enabled neckbands at an affordable segment that is poised to revolutionize the listening experience with superior sound effects. We hope users like the neckband as we continue to stay committed to our consumer first philosophy in catering to the discerning audiences in the Indian wearable industry.”

Design and Comfort: Probuds N32 is designed with user comfort in mind. It is crafted with premium silicone which makes it lightweight, providing extended comfort during long hours of use. The Magnetic Hall Switch feature allows for intuitive on/off control by separating or uniting the buds. The IPX6 feature comes with water and sweat resistance which makes it ideal for both workouts and outdoor activities.

Audio Performance: Probuds N32 offers thumping bass because of its spherical wave speaker and advanced acoustic suspension, providing an immersive sound experience. The 10mm driver ensures a balanced audio profile, and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology helps deliver clearer calls and listening experiences in noisy environments.

Battery and Charging: With up to 40 hours of playtime, the neckband offers impressive battery performance. Its fast-charging capability provides 12 hours of playtime within just 10 minutes of charge. The USB Type-C charging ensures faster and reliable charging.

Connectivity and Performance: Probuds N32 offers Bluetooth V5.3 for stable, low-latency connections. The 50ms low latency in the pro-game mode ensures smooth gaming performance. Additionally, the neckband supports voice assistants, allowing for hands-free control.

Price and Availability: Probuds N32, priced at ₹1,099, will be available in vibrant colours like Panther Black, Firefly Green and Kai Orange. It will hit key retail markets starting September 10th, with an online release on Lava’s e-store and soon on major e-commerce platforms.

Spec Sheet