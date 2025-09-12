Program on Export Opportunities to the UK and Benefits under India UK CETA held

Hyderabad, September 12, 2025 : The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in partnership with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), organised a program on Export Opportunities to the UK and Benefits under India–UK CETA.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is a landmark free trade pact between India and the UK, marking a new milestone in their longstanding partnership. Bilateral trade has already touched USD 56 billion, with a shared goal of doubling this figure by 2030.

Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and His Excellency Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad, were the chief guests.

Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India, described the India–UK CETA as “a new milestone agreement”. “This agreement shows that India has emerged. It is a real victory,” he said.

He suggested that FTCCI establish an MSME Facilitation Centre or Desk to guide small and medium enterprises in utilising the benefits of comprehensive FTAs. He recommended that MSMEs be encouraged to use platforms such as the Trade Connect Portal, embrace paperless business, digital payments, and financial assurance in international trade.

Looking ahead, Dr. Reddy expressed hope for a similar trade deal with the USA:

“Much larger or equally important trade will happen. The India–UK FTA will become a template to negotiate with all partner countries,” he noted. His Excellency Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad, welcomed the event as timely: “We are all excited about this FTA. It is a very comprehensive agreement and will serve as the blueprint for all future FTAs. What it means to exporters and importers is making trade faster and easier. Duties will come down significantly, many products have become cheaper, and these facilities will attract more investments in each other’s countries,” he said.

He further highlighted that India is already the second-largest investor in the UK and encouraged SMEs to scale up operations:

“If you want to explore global markets, this FTA will support you. We hope many Indian SMEs spread their wings and take advantage of this agreement.” In his welcome remarks, Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI, said “The India–UK CETA represents more than just a trade agreement – it is a gateway to enhanced economic cooperation, reduced tariff barriers, and unprecedented market access opportunities. For our SME entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and exporters, this agreement opens new horizons for growth and expansion into one of the world’s most sophisticated markets.”

He highlighted how the program would help exporters understand tariff reductions, market access benefits, rules of origin, compliance frameworks, sectoral impacts, and documentation processes, including Certificate of Origin procedures. He also underlined the need for exporters to diversify markets and seize new opportunities.

Mr. AVPS Chakravarthi, Chair, International Trade Committee, FTCCI, noted that the agreement would: Lower tariffs and streamline regulations, making Indian medicines, vaccines, healthcare solutions, and digital innovations more accessible in the UK. It will boost the competitiveness of Indian textiles, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, and agri-products such as rice, spices, processed foods, and nutraceuticals. It can create fresh collaboration opportunities in clean energy, EV components, and start-up ecosystems. It will reduce duplicative testing through regulatory cooperation and simplify compliance, saving exporters valuable time and costs.

Speaking further he added: “The world today is looking for resilient and trusted supply chains. The India–UK partnership can deliver not just in goods, but also in services, ideas, and innovation. If affordability is India’s strength and innovation is the UK’s spirit—then this partnership can redefine global trade.”

Mr. K. Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General, FIEO, called CETA a landmark deal ushering in a new era of trade agreements, with Telangana exporters standing to gain significantly.

FIEO is the voice of Indian exporters and a bridge between the government and the exporting community. It was set up jointly by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, and private trade and industry bodies in 1965. It acts as the apex body of Indian exporters, representing the interests of all kinds of export units—large, medium, and small—across merchandise and services, he added.

Mr. Sambhaji Chavan, ITS, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, and Mr. Akshay SC, ITS, Joint Director of Foreign Trade, explained the benefits of duty-free access for 99% of Indian exports, particularly in labour-intensive sectors like textiles and marine products, and services such as IT and finance. For the UK, tariffs on over 80% of its tariff lines would be reduced.

They stressed that the CETA would enhance India’s competitiveness against major UK import sources such as China, the US, and Germany.

Mr. B. Ambedkar Raju, Incharge-Parcel Operations, Department of Posts, introduced Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs), an initiative enabling MSMEs and artisans to export through post offices with simplified digital documentation, customs integration, and logistics support.

Mr. Amlendu Bipul Mishra, AGM & Branch Head, ECGC Ltd, spoke about ECGC’s role in providing export credit insurance, mitigating risks like buyer defaults and political instability, and improving access to credit for exporters.

Over 200 exporters, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders attended the session. DGFT officials appreciated FIEO and FTCCI’s efforts in bringing the export community together on one platform.