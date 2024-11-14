Pulse Candy Shines with Over 35 Awards in Less Than a Year!

New Delhi, 14 November 2024: Pulse Candy, a leading hard-boiled candy brand from the DS Group, a multi-business corporation, and FMCG conglomerate, has been setting new benchmarks in the realm of creative marketing. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the brand launched a series of successful campaigns that grabbed the attention of both consumers and industry experts.

Pulse Candy, a leader in India’s candy market, is celebrated for its irresistible appeal encapsulated by the tagline, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye.’ In just 300 days, Pulse Candy has garnered over 35 awards, showcasing its relentless commitment to consumer-centric storytelling. The brand’s TVC-led ‘Courtroom and Jar’ campaign secured recognition at the Abbys South Asia and Kyoorius Creative Awards, exemplifying its strategic brilliance and thematic depth. Additionally, the vibrant Pulse Ka Pandal campaign won at the ASSOCHAM Awards, while the Pulse of Compliments campaign celebrated local heroes and earned accolades at the e4m Indian Content Marketing Awards. The visually stunning Pulse Candy Day campaign won at the Campaign India Digital Crest Awards and was recognized for excellence in influencer marketing at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards. The innovative Pulse Mango Day campaign, featuring an AR filter, triumphed at the Financial Express BrandWagon Ace Awards. Furthermore, the Pulse of the Sky campaign, which set a new record in kite flying, was celebrated in the Limca Book of Records 2024, highlighting Pulse’s ability to create memorable and impactful marketing initiatives.

Commenting on these achievements, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing,Confectionery, DS Group, said, “We take immense pride in Pulse Candy’s accomplishments in the past one year. The series of victories highlights our steadfast dedication to consumer-centric storytelling and ground-breaking marketing strategies. From our ‘Courtroom and Jar’ campaign to the innovative ‘Pulse of the Sky’ campaign, each initiative reflects our commitment to providing captivating and meaningful experiences for our consumers.”

Pulse Candy has been leading the hard-boiled candy segment and has been a market leader for the past eight years. Since its launch in 2015, Pulse Candy has revolutionized the category with its unique format, consistently driving marketing efforts and providing memorable experiences to consumers. Additionally, not just in creating unique marketing initiatives, Pulse has also been a pioneer in adopting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav campaign is a shining example, where Pulse Candy utilized AI for digital storytelling, highlighting the history of the Ganesh festival. This campaign garnered global recognition, winning Platinum Metals at the Vega Awards and Viddy Awards.

These accolades are just a few highlights of Pulse Candy’s vibrant story, demonstrating how creativity and heartfelt connections consistently captivate audiences. The future looks promising as Pulse Candy continues to embrace innovative storytelling and determination, poised to seize every opportunity that comes its way.