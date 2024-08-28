PUMA Appoints Indrajeet Sen as SVP PUMA Group Sourcing

August 28, 2024,Herzogenaurach, Germany : Sports company PUMA has appointed Indrajeet Sen (38) as Senior Vice President PUMA Group Sourcing, taking over the operational responsibilities of the Chief Sourcing Officer role. PUMA’s Chief Sourcing Officer Anne-Laure Descours has decided not to extend her board contract and will support the company as an external advisor in the field of sustainability.

In his new position, Indy will oversee the global sourcing and development of footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as operations and sustainability, reporting directly to PUMA Chief Product Officer Maria Valdes. He will be based in Xiamen, China. Indy has been with PUMA since 2016, most recently working as Vice President of Sourcing and Development Footwear. Before joining PUMA, he worked as Global Quality Manager for German footwear retailer Deichmann.

“Indy has been instrumental to our success in Footwear,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA. “He has excelled in various key roles such as adeptly managing the challenges of the COVID pandemic, diversifying our supply chain, and driving exceptional operational efficiency. Indy’s forward-thinking approach, people-first mindset, and relentless dedication of continuously challenging the status quo make him the ideal leader to spearhead our next phase of growth. I would like to thank Anne-Laure for her outstanding contributions she has made to PUMA’s business over the past years, especially when it comes to successfully establishing and executing PUMA’s sustainability strategy, which earned PUMA international recognition and awards in this space. I look forward to continuing to work with her as our external advisor in the field of sustainability.”

Anne-Laure Descours has decided after more than 12 years with PUMA that she will not extend her services as a Board Member of PUMA SE. After more than 35 years in the industry, she intends to dedicate more time to her personal interests and continue her professional focus in the fields of sustainability. In this capacity, she will continue to support PUMA as external advisor and sustainability consultant to ensure continuity and a seamless transition.

With Anne-Laure’s departure at the end of 2024, the number of members of the management board will be reduced from four to three. The board will consist of Arne Freundt, CEO, Hubert Hinterseher, Chief Financial Officer and Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer.