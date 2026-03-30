Puravankara Marks 50 Years with 10K Run in Bengaluru, Reinforces Sustainability Commitment

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Celebrating its Golden Jubilee year, Puravankara Limited one of India’s most trusted and admired real estate developers, successfully hosted the Puravankara 10K organised at the KIADB Hardware Park, Baglur, Bengaluru North. The event brought together its extended ecosystem of employees, partners, customers, marathoners, and well-wishers, reflecting the strong community that has shaped the company’s journey over five decades.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South, Puravankara Limited, said, “As we celebrate five decades of Puravankara, this run reflects the spirit of our journey. I believe our 50-year journey should not be measured only by the number of buildings we have built, but by the responsibility we carry forward. This 10K Run is our way of marking that milestone – not just with celebration, but with purpose.

Every step mirrors our commitment to endurance, collective action, and a greener future. As a responsible developer, we know that true growth is measured in the legacy that we will leave behind for the planet. That’s why our pledge of 1 million trees is not just a promise but a duty.

This Run is a rallying call to our communities to join us in that journey. Because the ground that we cover today will shape the landscape of tomorrow – rooted in action, built for generations.”

The run served as a tribute to the people behind Puravankara’s 50-year legacy. It attracted over 4,000 participants across different categories, including the 10K and 5K runs and team relays, demonstrating strong engagement and collective enthusiasm. The event was organised in partnership with NEB Sports, with Fast&Up as the hydration partner and Baptist Hospital as the medical partner, ensuring a well-coordinated and safe experience for all participants.

Reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainability, Puravankara marked the occasion by planting 1,000 trees on race day, with a further 9,000 saplings to be planted in the coming days. This is part of the company’s larger pledge to plant 1 million trees by 2030 under the World Economic Forum’s 1t.org global initiative, reflecting its vision of building responsible, future-ready communities alongside its growth ambitions.

The Puravankara 10K Run stands as a meaningful milestone in the company’s Golden Jubilee year, bringing together community, wellness, and sustainability, while reinforcing its commitment to creating long-term value for both people and the environment.