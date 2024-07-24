PurpleTV, a Center-Progressive Political TV Channel, Launches in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, OH, July 24, 2024 –PurpleTV, a center-progressive political channel whose tagline is “Where Red meets Blue. And Blue meets Red,” has launched on Channel 25.1 in Columbus, Ohio on TV Station WXOH. PurpleTV programming airs on 25.1 during prime time from 7pm – 11pm, Monday – Friday. It will expand to other states and markets over the coming weeks. www.purpletv.com/live

Ohio is a swing state, and in the past, voters there have swung for Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton. Most of the City of Columbus is in Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, as is Ohio State University, which is 2024 Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s alma mater. The 3rd District is solidly Democratic and if Vance was still there, PurpleTV’s signal would surely go over his head.

“Purple people want to get on with their lives. They want politicians to work together and compromise to move the nation forward,” said PurpleTV’s President, Matthew Davidge. “They don’t want angry performance artists.”

PurpleTV successfully launched in Milwaukee on June 27th, before the Republican National Convention. So far, the network has forged a content partnership with Madison-based Civic Media, and also airs videos from political commentator David Pakman. PurpleTV is now poised for further expansion beyond Milwaukee and Columbus to other TV markets including West Palm Beach, Florida.

Not a conventional TV watching experience, PurpleTV more closely resembles an internet feed or social media stream and is a place for viewers to perch briefly during commercial breaks on other channels. Viewing is designed to be measured in seconds, not minutes.