PV Sindhu Launches ‘Naari Shakti’ – A Women Empowerment Initiative from EBG Group

Mumbai/ Hyderabad, Dec 9: EBG Group, a fast-growing Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education, today announced the launch of ‘Naari Shakti’, a nationwide women empowerment mission led by the EBG Foundation. The Group has committed USD 1 million for FY 2025–26 towards the programme, aimed at empowering 1,00,000 women across India in its first phase. As part of the initiative, EBG also unveiled Suraksha Line — a 24/7 national SOS helpline (7777777963) dedicated to ensuring real-time assistance, guidance, and safety for women.

The initiative was launched in Hyderabad by Padma Shri awardee and professional badminton player PV Sindhu, who unveiled the mission and the national helpline.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Irfan Khan, Chairman & Founder, EBG Group, said: “Seventy-five years after Independence, countless women still live without safety, voice, financial independence, healthcare, legal protection, and dignity. Naari Shakti was created to change this reality through action – not charity. The programme does not raise public funds; instead, the EBG Foundation invests resources earned through our businesses with complete transparency and accountability.

The initiative is inspired by what we see within EBG, where women already power our growth. With over 60% of our workforce being women, we wanted to extend our learnings to build a national platform that enables economic independence, health access, education, safety, legal recourse, and dignity – all in one continuum.”

PV Sindhu added: “Naari Shakti represents dignity in action. When a woman can earn from home, safeguard her health, restart her education, seek help without fear, assert her legal rights, and age with respect, society rises with her. I am proud to unveil an initiative that delivers real power – not promises – to women.”

Naari Shakti: Six-Pillar Framework for Women’s Progress

Kaam & Kamaai: Work-from-home income opportunities

Work-from-home income opportunities Sehat & Swachhta: Basic health checks and dignity kits

Basic health checks and dignity kits Padhna & Badalna: Second-chance education and digital skills

Second-chance education and digital skills Suraksha Line: 24/7 national SOS helpline — 7777777963

24/7 national SOS helpline — 7777777963 Kanoon & Hakk: Legal support for safety and rights

Legal support for safety and rights Saath & Sahara: Care for abandoned or elder women through Naari Shakti Homes

Naari Shakti is open to women across all ages, backgrounds, and communities without discrimination. Priority will be given to domestic violence survivors, widows, single mothers, abandoned elder women, those without income, and young women whose education was disrupted due to early marriage or financial hardship.

Through its six-pillar model and USD 1 million commitment, EBG Foundation aims to build a scalable, measurable, and self-sustaining empowerment framework that can be replicated across India.