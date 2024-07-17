PV Sindhu Shares Secret to Success in Partnership with Optimum Nutrition

Wednesday, July 17,New Delhi, India : Optimum Nutrition, the World’s #1 Sports Nutrition brand, is delighted to announce a partnership with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu while continuing with the journey of encouraging more women to achieve excellence in sports and fitness.

Optimum Nutrition is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), a company which is home to leading brands in performance and lifestyle nutrition that help people around the world achieve their fitness nutrition goals. Optimum Nutrition has been supporting athletes for over three decades and the collaboration with Sindhu will support her quest for excellence on and off the court. Reaffirming the brand’s core philosophy of inspiring all fitness enthusiasts worldwide, the association will champion the cause of encouraging women to pursue their fitness journeys and sporting dreams while raising awareness about the importance of high-quality nutrition.

As part of the association, Sindhu spearheads Optimum Nutrition’s 2024 campaign ‘Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao’, aimed inspiring women in India to get the best results in their fitness journey, be it at the elite or amateur level. The campaign sheds light on various stereotypes women face today regarding physical fitness and mental strength, and how high-quality nutrition plays an important role in breaking these barriers.

Considered one of India’s most successful athletes, Sindhu is only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals – Silver at Rio 2016 and Bronze at Tokyo 2020. The 2019 BWF World Champion has not only made history in badminton but has also played a pivotal role in inspiring the next generation of women in sports in the country.

Speaking about the association, PV Sindhu revealed that Optimum Nutrition has been her go-to brand for high-quality sports nutrition products. She revealed, “From rigorous training sessions and long hours on the court to intense pressure situations, every aspect of my journey demands not just discipline but also the right kind of nutrition. Optimum Nutrition has been my trusted companion and its high-quality sports supplements have helped me maximise my performance. I’m delighted to be part of the Optimum Nutrition family. I believe it will aid me excel off the court as well. Through this association, we will collectively inspire and enable women fitness enthusiasts to push their limits and achieve their utmost potential.”

“I feel the thinking towards physical fitness and mental strength of women has changed in recent times, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Everybody is different from one another, the food and nutrition intake also vary. I think this is where the awareness and importance of nutrition comes into play. Through this association and the campaign, we aim to raise awareness among more women in India, helping them set and achieve their ambitious goals with high-quality sports supplements,” she added while speaking about Optimum Nutrition’s campaign.

Mr. Satyavrat Pendharkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are honored to have PV Sindhu as part of the Optimum Nutrition family. She has been a pioneer in women’s sports, inspiring the next generation of women in the country. Her commitment and dedication align perfectly with Optimum Nutrition’s philosophy of empowering individuals. Our new campaign, ‘Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao’, featuring Sindhu, addresses various stereotypes attached to women’s physical and mental well-being while highlighting the significance of high-quality sports supplements.”

“The understanding of sports nutrition is increasing at a rapid pace, and our association with an athlete of Sindhu’s stature will ensure that women have the awareness and accessibility of high-quality performance nutrition products suitable to their needs. This will help them not only reach their respective fitness milestones but also break the stereotypes in women’s fitness,” he added.