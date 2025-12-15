PwC India and the International Big Cats Alliance announce their collaboration to advance global big-cat conservation

Mumbai, Dec 15: PwC India and the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) today announced their collaboration to strengthen global efforts for protecting the world’s seven big cat species — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Puma and Jaguar. Over the next year, the two organisations will work closely to develop conservation strategies, empower communities, raise awareness and support field programmes. This collaboration will actively engage corporates and facilitate public-private partnerships (PPPs) to enhance private sector involvement in big cat conservation.

Dr. S.P. Yadav, Director General, IBCA, said, “Our collaboration with PwC India brings valuable expertise and a powerful platform to amplify conservation finance, community stewardship, and partnerships. Together, we can accelerate progress to safeguard big cats and their habitats — a cause that resonates far beyond conservation circles.” “We are proud to join hands with IBCA in this meaningful endeavour to help co-create solutions to protect iconic big cat species that play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance,” said Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner and Leader – Sustainability Transformation, PwC India. “This collaboration allows us to apply our strategic and operational strengths in new ways, advancing sustainability goals that benefit both nature and communities. Such initiatives create unique business opportunities along with equitable and inclusive growth.”

As part of the collaboration, PwC India and IBCA will jointly organise three major conservation events over a 12-month period — an international convening, a national-level workshop and a webinar dedicated to landscape restoration and habitat conservation. These platforms will not only bring together scientists, policymakers, conservation organisations and community groups, but will also help build a shared understanding of challenges across countries and accelerate coordinated action and funding. The two organisations will also co-create a thought-leadership publication that translates scientific learnings, field experience and policy insights into a practical roadmap for organisations seeking to strengthen conservation models. Collectively, these initiatives aim to support governments and organisations in improving habitats, reducing human–wildlife conflict, enabling sustainable financing, and adapting successful approaches from India to landscapes where big cats remain vulnerable.

By combining IBCA’s global conservation mission with PwC India’s strengths in sustainability, strategy and financing, the partnership aims to encourage stakeholder dialogue, support capability building, enhance funding, and foster new forms of collaboration across regions in Africa, South America and South Asia. This combined effort aims to translate India’s successful big-cat initiatives into scalable approaches that can benefit other countries facing similar ecological challenges, while reflecting a growing recognition of the link between biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.