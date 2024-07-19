Q1 FY25 Results – Dalmia Bharat

Mumbai, July 19th, 2024: Dalmia Bharat Limited, , a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(Figures in Rs. Crores)

^Exceptional Item: Includes impact of 84 Cr on account of one-time provision being created with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. undergoing Insolvency Proceedings. (Pre-Tax Rs. 113Cr)

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “The continuity of the incumbent government at the Centre ensures policy stability and a continued focus on infrastructure spending, which bodes well for cement sector’s long-term prospects, particularly cement demand. During the quarter, even though cement demand was weak across regions amidst general elections, our volumes grew 6.2% YoY while margins improved to 18.5% from 16.9% last year.”

Mr. Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said “The cement pricing continued to be weak during the quarter, but we saw a notable improvement in margins due to better input prices and reversal of certain cost inefficiencies of the previous quarter. We are progressing well on the long-term levers of margin improvement including investment in brand, renewable energy and operationalizing captive coal mines.” He also said, “We have added 2 MnT of cement capacity in South and are on track to add another 2.9 MnT in North East & East region during FY25. Our strong balance sheet positions us well for the next phase of expansion.”