QNET’s HomePure Zayn – Advanced Air Purification for Modern Homes

Hyderabad, 10th October 2025: QNET’s HomePure Zayn Air Purifier, introduced in 2018, is designed to provide a safe and healthy indoor environment with its advanced purification technology and user-friendly features.

The purifier features a 6-stage purification system comprising a prefilter, ultra-plasma ion filter, antiviral mesh, electrostatic film filter, activated carbon filter, and UV light. Together, these components ensure up to 99.8% removal of airborne particulates, allergens, VOCs, bacteria, and viruses, including a 99.94% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron variant).

With coverage of up to 36 sqm, the HomePure Zayn is well-suited for bedrooms, living rooms, and office spaces. Smart features include Auto Mode with air quality sensors, three fan speed levels, Night Mode, Timer, Child Lock, and a Filter Change Indicator for hassle-free use.

Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), the purifier is developed in Switzerland and manufactured in South Korea, reflecting international quality standards. Its sleek, minimalistic design is complemented by the embedded Amezcua Energy Card, which helps neutralise e-smog and enhance indoor air quality.

Despite its powerful purification system, the HomePure Zayn is highly energy-efficient, consuming as little as 8W. For optimal performance, the HPP⁺ filter cartridge requires replacement every six months.