Quantum Energy Joins Hands with ECOFY to Offer Green Finance Options for EV Two-Wheeler Buyers

25 November 2024: Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicle (EV) startup specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ecofy, India’s first green-focused Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). This partnership aims to enhance affordability and accessibility for customers nationwide, enabling more individuals to own Quantum Energy’s diverse lineup of EV two-wheelers, including the popular Plasma, Milan, and Bziness models. Designed to address various needs, from daily urban commutes to business logistics, these scooters are well-known for their performance, build quality, and reliability.

Through ECOFY’s green financing solutions, customers can take advantage of flexible repayment options, including affordable EMIs and tailored loan tenures. In addition, they can access value-added services like Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and asset buyback programs. The AMC offers hassle-free maintenance for their EVs, while the asset buyback ensures peace of mind regarding the resale value of their vehicles, creating a seamless and stress-free ownership experience. This tie-up builds on Quantum Energy’s recent alliance with LoanTap, a prominent online personal loan platform, further strengthening its commitment to making sustainable transportation more attainable.

Mrs. Chakravarthi C., Managing Director of Quantum Energy, commented, “Building on the success of our previous collaboration, which has contributed to strong sales of our electric two-wheelers, we’re excited to take this next step with Ecofy. Their financing approach removes typical barriers to EV ownership, providing individuals a seamless path to cleaner transportation. Together, we aim to make sustainability not just an ideal, but an achievable reality for more Indian consumers.” Ms. Rajashree Nambiar, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Ecofy, stated, “At Ecofy, we believe that real change requires both financial and environmental commitment. Our mission has always been to empower individuals and businesses to make sustainable choices for the planet. Partnering with Quantum Energy allows us to bring this vision to life, providing consumers with the financial resources they need to embrace electric mobility effortlessly. We look forward to expanding the reach of green mobility solutions and making eco-friendly choices more accessible for all.”

Through this partnership, Ecofy will offer distinctive loan products that stand out from traditional financing options, featuring a fully digital customer journey and strong field support for dealerships. Loan approvals will be expedited with minimal documentation, ensuring a smooth and efficient purchasing process for customers. Quantum Energy dealers will also receive comprehensive training and resources to effectively promote these financing solutions, including QR codes for instant access and dedicated assistance from ECOFY’s field team.

A subsidiary of Kusalava International, a company with over five decades of manufacturing expertise, Quantum Energy Limited leverages a rich legacy of engineering excellence. Founded in 2022, Quantum Energy has rapidly ascended to become one of India’s top 10 EV two-wheeler brands, with over 10,000 vehicles sold to date. With 69 dealerships across key states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar, Quantum Energy is strategically poised to capitalize on the advantages of this collaboration.