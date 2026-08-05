QubeHealth-Pay enters Pet Healthcare payments, partners with Petos Insurance

Mumbai, Aug 05: QubeHealth-Pay (“Qube”), the healthcare financial infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Petos Insurance (“Petos”), a pet health insurance and wellness platform in India.

Under the partnership, QubePay will be deeply integrated inside the Petos app and will power ‘Petos Pay’, and is live for all of its customers. Pet parents holding Petos Insurance can now use QubePay’s payment rails to pay veterinary bills at clinics and hospitals, earn healthcare-linked cashback on that spending, and access Qube’s broader healthcare affordability tools in addition to the pet health insurance and wellness benefits already offered through Petos.

The partnership extends a principle Qube has applied to human healthcare in India — that insurance alone does not solve the day-to-day cost of care- to pet healthcare, a category with similarly high out-of-pocket spending and limited financial infrastructure built around it.

“Pet healthcare has the same problem that we’ve spent years solving for human healthcare — insurance may cover the big moments, but families are still paying out of pocket for every vet visit, every vaccination, every medicine. Partnering with Petos lets us bring QubePay’s payments and cashback infrastructure to pet parents, inside an app they already trust for their pet’s insurance. For millions of Indian households, pets are family — and healthcare affordability shouldn’t stop at the edge of the family,” said Pankaj Shukla, CEO, QubeHealth-Pay. “Being a pet parent myself, I recognised the need for a more structured approach to financing pet healthcare. Pet parents in India have never had a single place to manage both their pet’s insurance and the day-to-day cost of keeping them healthy. This partnership changes that. By bringing QubePay into the Petos app, our policyholders get a seamless way to pay for vet visits, earn cashback on that spending, and know their pet’s healthcare is genuinely taken care of — not just insured for the worst case, but supported every day in between,” said Orindam Sen, Founder & CEO, Petos Insurance.

This partnership is expected to power more than ₹50 crore worth of pet healthcare payments over the next 18 months. With the increased demand and growing concern over pet health, Petos expects to sell over 10,000 Petos Cover policies within the next two years, growing at 100% year-on-year. With rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of pet health, and increasing veterinary expenses, pet insurance is steadily growing from a luxury to an essential part of responsible pet ownership.