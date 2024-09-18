Quess Corp onboards Jasprit Bumrah; Championing Workforce Growth with Cricket’s Finest

Mumbai, 18th September 2024: Quess Corp, India’s leading business services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of renowned cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its workforce management vertical. This two-year partnership brings together Quess Corp, a company dedicated to empowering India’s workforce, with one of cricket’s most admired figures. Bumrah’s commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, aligns seamlessly with Quess Corp’s mission of creating meaningful employment opportunities and driving economic growth.

Jasprit Bumrah, celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in cricket and his ability to inspire millions, embodies the values that Quess Corp holds dear. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his leadership and teamwork, makes him an ideal representative for a brand committed to shaping the future of India’s workforce. This collaboration strengthens Quess Corp’s position as the employer of choice, recognized for its commitment to nurturing talent and providing rewarding career paths.

Quess Corp has recently reached a significant milestone, achieving a headcount of 600,000 in just 17 years, placing it on par with global industry leaders.

“On signing Jasprit Bumrah as the face of our Workforce Management business,” Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & Group CEO, Quess Corp. said “We are excited to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Quess family. His remarkable journey in the world of cricket, characterized by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, mirrors the ethos of our Workforce Management division. We believe that his influence will inspire both our clients and our workforce, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class services.” Reflecting on the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm: “I am excited to join Quess as their brand ambassador. Quess Corp’s dedication to nurturing talent and building strong teams is something I admire and I look forward being part of Quess Corp’s journey for a successful innings together.”

As India continues its ascent as a global economic leader, Quess Corp remains at the forefront of shaping the nation’s workforce. This partnership with Jasprit Bumrah marks a new chapter in Quess Corp’s mission to drive formalization of India’s workforce. This partnership will further solidify the company’s reputation as a leader in workforce solutions and setting the stage for a transformative journey that will redefine workforce management in India.