Quess General Staffing Reaches Milestone of 500K Workforce, Solidifying Industry Leadership

Mumbai, 5th Dec 2024: Quess Corp, India’s leading business services provider, announces a significant milestone for its Workforce Management business- surpassing 500,000 workforce. This accomplishment, achieved within just three years of crossing the 250,000 mark, highlights the rapid growth and expanding role of Quess in shaping India’s workforce solutions landscape. It further strengthens Quess Corp’s position as India’s largest staffing company. It places India among the top four countries globally alongside the US, Japan, and the European Union to achieve this feat for a single staffing company.

The growth reflects Quess Workforce Management capability to deliver innovative, scalable workforce solutions across a range of industries, positioning it as a key enabler for businesses navigating evolving economic demands. The growth has been fueled by increasing demand across diverse sectors, including Industrial, FMCG, Retail, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). Recent trends also indicate that rural demand has significantly lifted the FMCG sector, which saw a 5.7% growth in the July-September period, as per NielsenIQ data. According to the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) survey, manufacturing employment creation accelerated significantly in FY23, supported by expanding core industries and increased demand in domestic and global markets, reflecting the sector’s critical role in India’s employment landscape.

Sectoral Highlights Behind 500K Headcount Milestone

Key sectors driving this milestone include:

· Industrial: The industrial segment recorded the highest growth rate, expanding by 256% to reach 80,000 associates with a CAGR of 53%, reflecting robust manufacturing and infrastructure activity

· FMCG: Showed remarkable growth of 243% to 60,000 with a CAGR of 51%, driven by increased consumer demand

● Retail: The workforce grew by 157% in three years to achieve 135,000 headcount registering an impressive CAGR of 37%

● BFSI: Continues to lead with 145,000 employees, marking a cumulative growth of 76% over three years

● Telecom and Others: These sectors maintained steady contributions, showcasing resilience amidst market fluctuations

Lohit Bhatia, President Workforce Management, Quess Corp, commented: “Reaching the 500,000 workforce milestone is a significant achievement that underscores our resilience and dedication to supporting India’s employment ecosystem. This milestone highlights our ability to adapt, scale, and address the evolving workforce needs of businesses across sectors. We remain committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities and contributing to India’s growing economic landscape.”

Driving Workforce Transformation

Quess’s Workforce Management has played a critical role in bridging the gap between talent supply and demand, especially in high-growth sectors and underserved regions. With this milestone, Quess Corp continues to set benchmarks in employment generation, reflecting its vision of empowering individuals, enhancing industries, and driving economic growth.