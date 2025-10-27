Quest Global Expands Strategic Engagement with Babcock International to Support its Naval Nuclear Operations

Bangalore, India, 27th October 2025: Quest Global, the world’s largest independent pure-play engineering services company, today announced a significant milestone in its collaboration with Babcock International. Now entering the third year of engineering service support, the company is expanding its strategic engagement as a trusted delivery supplier, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UK’s Naval Nuclear Sector and Critical Infrastructure Programmes.

As part of this expanded engagement, Quest Global is actively investing in upskilling talent in key areas such as Naval Architecture, Electrical Power Distribution, and Decommissioning. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to strengthening the engineering talent pool in the UK and its alignment with the strategic objectives of the Growth Alliance Plymouth.

“This relationship is a testament to our shared ambition to deliver transformative engineering outcomes, foster innovation and contribute meaningfully to the UK’s employment and national security agenda,” stated Rob Vatter, Executive President, Quest Global. “With our developing engagement, we are proud to support Babcock International while building local capability and driving long-term value.”

Since the inception of the initial engagement in July 2023, Quest Global has been delivering engineering services to Babcock’s Naval Nuclear Sector. Under the expanded collaboration, the company continues to serve as an intelligent supplier, enabling Babcock to focus on business-critical operations.

“This next phase of collaboration with Quest Global reflects the confidence we have in their ability to deliver, with a strong focus on project and engineering value,” stated Mark Prince, Nuclear Engineering Director, Babcock. He highlighted that “Quest Global’s continued contribution strengthens our delivery capabilities across the Naval Nuclear Sector and beyond, enabling us to maintain focus on our mission to safeguard our national interests.”

As the engagement enters its most ambitious phase, the collaboration between Quest Global and Babcock remains firmly aligned on strategic direction, operational delivery, and support for the UK’s key national initiatives. With cross-industry expertise, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on delivery excellence, Quest Global continues to serve as a trusted strategic supplier to Babcock International.