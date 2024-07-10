Bengaluru, July 10th, 2024 – Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, was conferred the prestigious PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award for 2024 in the category of ‘Leading Practices in Talent Acquisition’. This accolade recognizes Quest Global’s unwavering commitment to excellence in HR practices and innovative approaches towards talent acquisition.

The HR Excellence Awards, sponsored by PeopleFirst, celebrates outstanding achievements in the field of Human Resources, highlighting organizations that set benchmarks in HR practices worldwide. Receiving this award underscores Quest Global’s dedication to creating a dynamic and effective talent acquisition strategy.

“Our success in winning the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Talent Acquisition team,” said Suresh Ramachandra-Global Head Talent Strategy, Quest Global. “Quest Global is committed to continuously improving the candidate experience and optimizing hiring processes. This recognition highlights the team’s commitment to excellence and innovation in attracting and retaining top talent.”

Looking ahead, the Talent Acquisition team at Quest Global is focused on delivering exceptional candidate experience. The team is committed to enhancing the overall candidate journey while optimizing hiring processes to attract and retain top talent across the globe. Quest Global has identified and invested in a state-of-the-art talent platform that will revolutionize its hiring and talent management processes. This Platform will not only enhance hiring, but also transform how talent is managed at Quest Global.

