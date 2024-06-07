As the BJP-led NDA alliance appears poised to retain power at the Centre, on this note, please find enclosed the quote on behalf of Mr. Siddhartha Bagri, Co-Founder and CEO of Pravaig highlighting policies supporting local innovation and production in India’s EV industry to foster self-sustainability and long-term growth.
“Bharat is destined to be huge. Let’s capture the value by and for Indians, not outsiders. As EV manufacturers, our expectations are to see policies that prioritize local innovation and production, fostering a self-sustaining industry. We advocate for more self-enriching policies that provide incentives for domestic manufacturers, as well as for a stable regulatory environment. Consistent, well-thought-out policies are crucial to avoid disruptions that can hinder growth. This calls for more stable, long-term strategies rather than ad hoc changes, ensuring the industry can plan and invest with confidence.”