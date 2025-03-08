Quote on International Women’s Day from Dr Suneeta Reedy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we must acknowledge the undeniable strides made in advancing women’s rights globally since the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. However, while more girls are in school and have access to vital services, the progress is not uniform, and significant challenges persist, particularly for girls in marginalized communities, conflict zones, and those impacted by the climate crisis and pandemics.

Building on our collective strength, we must work together to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women and girls from achieving their full potential and create truly equitable and inclusive environments. Empowering the next generation is paramount. They are the catalysts for lasting change and must be equipped with the rights, resources, and opportunities to lead and shape the future.

Strategic investments in initiatives that promote women’s rights and gender equality will help ensure that no girl is left behind. I urge women leaders to leverage their inherent influence capital and foster a legacy of empowerment and equality for generations to come. Let us work together to make ‘Rights. Equality. Empowerment’ a tangible reality for all women and girls as we build a more just and equitable world for everyone.”

– Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals