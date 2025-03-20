QXO Extends Tender Offer to Acquire Beacon Roofing Supply

GREENWICH, Conn, March 20, 2025 –QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) announced today that it is extending its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN) for $124.25 per share.

The tender offer, which was scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 19, 2025, will remain open until 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 31, 2025. QXO will amend its tender offer to reflect the terms of the definitive merger agreement with Beacon, including to reflect an offer price of $124.35 per share in cash. Beacon will also amend its recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 in support of such amended tender offer.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent for the tender offer, has reported that, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 19, 2025, approximately 12,174,965 shares have been validly tendered and not withdrawn, representing approximately 19.71% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders who have already tendered their Shares do not need to take further action in response to this extension. For assistance with tendering shares, shareholders may contact Innisfree M&A Incorporated, the information agent for the tender offer, at +1 (888) 750-5834.