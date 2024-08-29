Radisson Blu Guwahati celebrates 10th anniversary with exclusive dining offers at Café B-You

Guwahati, August 29, 2024: Celebrating its 10th anniversary with gratitude towards the community and its patrons, Radisson Blu Guwahati is offering exclusive dining offers. To commemorate this significant milestone, the hotel is offering a special dining promotion at its signature restaurant, Café B-You, from September 2nd to 4th, 2024.

During these dates, guests can enjoy a luxurious lunch or dinner . This limited-time offer is a gesture of appreciation for the loyal support that has contributed to a decade of success in the hospitality industry.

“We are delighted to reach this significant milestone and celebrate with our community. Over the past ten years, Radisson Blu Guwahati has become synonymous with luxury, comfort, and unparalleled service in the Northeast. This special offer is our way of saying thank you to our guests, who have made this journey possible,” said Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager, Radisson Blu Guwahati.

Situated in the heart of Guwahati, Radisson Blu has established itself as a leader in the region’s hospitality sector, offering world-class amenities and personalized service. The hotel continues to be the preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers, with its elegantly designed rooms, diverse dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities.