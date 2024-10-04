Raffles Udaipur appoints Surendra Singh as Beverage Manager

National, September 2024 – Raffles Udaipur is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Surendra Singh as Beverage Manager. Surendra Singh brings a wealth of experience and an illustrious career in luxury hospitality, perfectly aligning with Raffles’ dedication to offering exceptional beverage experiences.

Surendra Singh’s extensive expertise in beverage operations and exceptional leadership in managing high-profile events have consistently set him apart in the industry. Known for his keen attention to detail and innovative approach to curating beverage programs, he has successfully delivered premium guest experiences throughout his career. His deep understanding of luxury service and ability to execute flawlessly across all aspects of beverage management make him a valuable addition to the Raffles Udaipur team.

With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of beverage innovation, Mr. Singh’s appointment underscores Raffles Udaipur’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class service and unforgettable guest experiences.

Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, expressed his excitement about the new appointment: “We are thrilled to have Surendra Singh join our team. His rich experience and dedication to quality make him the perfect addition to our talented team. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our guest experience, aligning perfectly with our brand’s commitment to providing world-class service.”

In his role as Beverage Manager, Surendra Singh will oversee the beverage operations at Raffles Udaipur, curating innovative drink menus and ensuring that every guest enjoys a remarkable beverage experience.