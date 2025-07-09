Raffles Udaipur Named Among the World’s Most Enchanting Wedding Hotels by The World’s 50 Best

9th July 2025 – Raffles Udaipur has been named among The World’s 50 Best’s “10 of the Most Enchanting Hotels to Get Married In,” honoured as the hotel “best for: the opulent wedding.” This recognition celebrates the hotel’s sublime lakeside setting, architectural grandeur, attentive service, and refined sensibility.

One of the most respected authorities in global travel and gastronomy, The World’s 50 Best curated this list with insights from over 580 global experts. The feature shines a light on destinations that offer more than beauty — places where celebrations are deeply felt and elegantly expressed. For Raffles Udaipur , it marks yet another moment on its journey as a destination for weddings of timeless distinction.

Described as a place where “storied architecture meets soulful service,” the article highlights the hotel’s tranquil pavilions and domes, lush gardens, still pools, rejuvenating spa rituals, and the legendary Raffles Butler service — together creating a setting as enduring as the vows shared within it.

Set on a private island in Udai Sagar Lake, encircled by the Aravalli Hills, Raffles Udaipur unfolds like a dream — a sanctuary of romance and stillness. The hotel now offers 137 rooms and suites, including 36 new additions along the lakeshore, all designed to frame serene views and a deep sense of place. From expansive lawns to intimate salons, each venue becomes a canvas for celebrations as unique as the couples they honour.

“This recognition from The World’s 50 Best is a valued honour for us,” said Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur . “It reflects the quiet dedication of our team and the thoughtful precision with which we approach every celebration. Each wedding at Raffles is designed as a deeply personal experience — graceful, seamless, and evocative — a true reflection of the couple’s vision, brought to life with a sense of understated elegance.”