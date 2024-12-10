Raffles Udaipur recognized amongst the Top 5 Luxury Resorts by Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards

10th December 2024: Raffles Udaipur has been honored as Top 5 Luxury Resorts at the prestigious Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards, an achievement that underscores the resort’s dedication to offering unmatched luxury, exceptional service, and memorable experiences. This accolade highlights Raffles Udaipur’s commitment to excellence and further

solidifies its place as a leading destination for travelers across the world.

The Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards are globally recognized for celebrating excellence in the hospitality industry, and being named among the top luxury resorts is a testament to the resort’s impeccable design, world-class service, and exceptional guest

experiences.

Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur said “We are honored to be recognized by Hospitality Horizon, a pioneering platform that unites the hospitality industry and celebrates excellence. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Shafquat, the visionary behind this successful initiative. This accolade is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our remarkable team at Raffles Udaipur. We pride ourselves on creating unforgettable experiences that harmoniously blend luxury with the rich cultural heritage of our surroundings. It is immensely rewarding to see our efforts celebrated on such a distinguished platform.”

Located on an enchanting island in Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur seamlessly combines European architectural grandeur with the rich cultural heritage of India. The resort offers a variety of experiences, from indulgent dining to rejuvenating wellness treatments, that cater to the mind, body, and soul.

Each dining space at Raffles Udaipur is carefully designed to elevate the guest experience, offering both culinary excellence and visually stunning surroundings. The Dining Room exudes elegance and warmth, providing a perfect setting to indulge in a diverse range of sumptuous dishes. The Long Bar offers a lively and colorful atmosphere where guests can enjoy the iconic Udaipur Sling while surrounded by contemporary furnishings. For a more intimate setting, The Writers Bar provides a colonial-inspired ambiance, ideal for sipping tea during the resort’s signature High Tea experience.

Guests can also explore the Live Kitchen, where skilled chefs prepare personalized, custom meals with meticulous attention to detail. Whether it’s a mindful, mouthwatering dish or a special request, Raffles Udaipur offers tailored culinary experiences that delight every palate.

For those seeking emotional wellbeing and rejuvenation, the Raffles Spa provides a variety of magical wellness experiences. Guests can indulge in aromatherapy, natural skincare, and Ayurvedic treatments, or unwind in the exclusive Raffles Spa Pool, designed to enhance relaxation. The resort’s DIY Alchemy Bar allows guests to craft their own bespoke wellness potions, making each spa experience unique and personalized. With signature therapies focused on holistic wellbeing, Raffles Udaipur is a true sanctuary for both emotional and physical restoration.

This latest recognition at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Hotel Awards reinforces Raffles Udaipur’s status as a top destination for those seeking luxury, culture, wellness, and unforgettable dining experiences. Whether you’re indulging in world-class cuisine or relaxing in a spa designed for complete rejuvenation, Raffles Udaipur offers a royal escape like no other.